On Monday, ceremonies throughout the country will honor our deceased military veterans. Earlier this month, Eagle Lake American Legion Post 617 had its own smaller-scale version of honoring one of its own.
After World War II veteran Harvey Anderson’s death on May 9, the bar’s managers left several mementoes at the spot where the 97-year-old regularly sat.
A stir straw was placed directly in front of a glass of brandy and water, Deuces pull-tabs that were left unplayed and a single rose in a vase decorated with a red, white and blue ribbon. They kept up the ritual until the day of Anderson’s memorial service, May 17.
Co-manager Bob Sinn said they felt the need to do something to honor their former post commander and something to recognize his service.
Over the years, I’ve had the humbling responsibility of listening to veterans tell their stories and then trying to share those experiences with Free Press readers.
Anderson was one of a handful of World War II veterans who graciously granted me interviews. He’d served the 6th Marine Corps Division between 1943-1946 and was a 19-year-old Marine when he was sent to fight against the Imperial Japanese Army in the initial invasion on the island of Okinawa, about 400 miles from the mainland of Japan.
The April 1, 1945, attack was the largest of the U.S. Army and Marine forces’ amphibious assaults in the Pacific Theater.
Conversations with Anderson often branched out to topics other than war: The many Mankato homes and a church his construction company had built; his beloved wife; and brags about his children and grandchildren.
Until fairly recently, Anderson did not reveal much to his family about his war experiences. He admitted to heavily editing the contents of his stories when describing Marine experiences to people who never served.
“I tell the humorous stories.”
Like the one about the vet who’d been shot several times and his doctors refused to remove the metal from his body.
Anderson said most of his conversations with other vets weren’t focused on battles or their heroics.
However, each year as the anniversary of that horrific battle approached, Anderson would contact me to pitch a story about Okinawa. Americans need to know about the many lives that had been lost fighting there, he’d say.
Harold E. Gifford, of Woodbury, was another World War II veteran who’d regularly call the newsroom. A retired lieutenant colonel, Gifford died Jan. 7. He was 99.
My last conversation with the author-flight instructor-advocate for veteran tuition assistance was about a year ago. He’d called to let The Free Press know he’d signed a deal to allow a moviemaker to tell his story. He’d had a harrowing experience as a commercial pilot who’d help land a propeller-driven airliner to an emergency landing. Members of the Minneapolis Lakers were aboard.
More than one movie sequel could be created of Gifford’s life story.
He became a U.S. Air Force officer without a high school diploma or college degree. Years later, he was awarded both. Seventy years after his former classmates’ graduation from Loyola, Gifford came to Mankato to receive his diploma from the high school where he had served as vice president for his junior class and earned a letter in sports.
Undoubtedly the most touching story I was privileged to write about Gifford was published in 2018. He and two of his siblings had submitted DNA that had helped identify the remains of their brother, Quentin, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Quentin was four years older than Harold.
“He is the reason I joined the Air Corps.” (The Army Air Corps was the predecessor to today’s Air Force.)
Harold was buried earlier this month at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Quentin’s remains were interred at the same cemetery five years ago.
Two Saturdays ago, I attended the memorial service for a military veteran I had not only interviewed but I’d had the honor of knowing on a personal level.
Gene Basset, of St. Peter, died Nov. 24.
He was 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1946. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands for two years.
Basset returned from the military to study art. He had a long career creating cartoons for newspapers, including submissions to The Free Press after his retirement.
I was often the first person in The Free Press to see the pen-on-paper drawings of local politicians he’d created for the opinions page. Shortly after I moved to St. Peter 20 years ago, I joined a drawing group at the arts center. Basset was a regular.
More than once, he gave me no-nonsense advice about drawing and the newspaper business.
He had been chief political cartoonist for Scripps-Howard Newspapers, based in Washington, D.C., for several years. In 1965, he went to Vietnam to cover the war.
Basset allowed me to interview him about those experiences and his book that showed several drawings he had sketched while in Vietnam.
On Monday, I will be attending Memorial Day ceremonies and recalling with gratitude the veterans who did share their experiences.
I also plan to honor family members who were in the military. I’ll be wearing an American Legion poppy in memory of an uncle who had been a POW.
I know he had a fear of being in confined spaces; but like many veterans, he was not comfortable with sharing many details of his war experiences.
He had been interviewed months before his capture. War correspondent Ernie Pyle had interviewed my uncle and his brothers about what it was like to being in the service at the same time.
Staff writer Edie Schmierbach can be reached at eschmierbach@mankatofreepress.com.
