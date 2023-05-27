The Free Press
Annual observances on Memorial Day are planned in the region to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
A group of buglers will gather to sound taps for a 3 p.m. Memorial Day observance on Monday at Fleet Farm, 1850 Premier Drive. The store has provided host sites for Taps Across America for three consecutive years. The public may attend the event, offered as a partnership with Taps for Veterans.
Taps Across America debuted in 2020 and is based on an Air Force veteran’s idea of inviting buglers and musicians to simultaneously sound taps from their front porches. In past years, more than 10,000 musicians joined nationwide.
Following is a listing of other area observances.
Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board’s schedule:
8 a.m. — Korean War Memorial, Main Street and Riverfront Drive.
8:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Place, Veterans Memorial Court.
11:35 a.m. — WWI Memorial, Sibley Park.
12:10 p.m. — Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Stoltzman Road.
1 p.m. — WWII Memorial, Wheeler Park, North Mankato.
2 p.m. — Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial, Lincoln Park.
Ceremonies will be presented by service organizations at these cemeteries:
• Mankato American Legion Post 11, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Voiture 281 of the 40&8 and Boy Scout Troop 4:
9 a.m. — Pioneer, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. — Calvary, Mankato; 11 a.m. — Woodland Hills.
• Mankato Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 and Auxiliary:
9 a.m. — Mount Olive, Mankato; 9:30 a.m. Glenwood; 10:15 a.m. Decoria, Highway 22; 10:45 a.m. Minneopa.
• American Legion Post 518 and Auxiliary:
9 a.m. — Rapidan Memorial Park; 10 a.m. — Kerns, Belgrade Township; 2 p.m. — Swedish.
• Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. DAV Chapter 10, Forrest G. James Detachment 589 Marine Corps League, National Guard representatives and auxiliaries:
9 a.m. — Pilgrims Rest, Mankato; 10 a.m. Kasota.
11 a.m. — Pathstone Living Center, Mankato.
Memorial Day services and events are planned in the following area communities and cemeteries:
Cleveland
• A 10 a.m. ceremony is slated near the town’s veterans memorial.
Eagle Lake
• American Legion Post 617 ceremonies are 8 a.m. at Burgess Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Nursing Home, 10 a.m. at Trivoli Cemetery and 11 a.m. at Eagle Lake Cemetery.
A noon brunch will be served at the Legion post.
Elysian
• A 9:30 a.m. honor guard ceremony is planned near the veterans memorial in Sunset Park.
Garden City
• A 10:30 a.m. ceremony is slated at Garden City Cemetery. If weather is inclement, services will be at Wellcome Community Gym.
Judson
• Military veteran Jim Beckel, of Cleveland, is the guest speaker for 2 p.m. service at Hebron Cemetery. A picnic is planned at the cemetery. If weather is inclement, services will move to Nicollet American Legion.
Janesville
• U.S. Army veteran Jacob McNamara is the guest speaker for a 9 a.m. program in the auditorium at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School.
Lake Crystal
• A 9 a.m. program is planned at American Legion Post 294.
Le Center
• A 10 a.m. program is slated in the middle school building. A noon potluck dinner will be served at the American Legion club.
Le Sueur
• A program begins 9:15 a.m. at Legion Park.
Madelia
• A 9 a.m. wreath-laying service is planned at the veterans memorial. A 10 a.m. parade will precede a program at Madelia Elementary School. Retired Air Force Col. Glen Christensen is the keynote speaker. A community potluck begins noon at the American Legion club.
Madison Lake
• Ceremonies are slated 8:30 a.m. at the town’s veterans memorial; 9 a.m. at Sugar Grove Cemetery; 9:30 a.m., Marysburg Church; and 10 a.m., Calvary Cemetery.
Mapleton
• A 10:30 a.m. program at United Church is planned as well as services at the following cemeteries: 11:45 a.m., Calvary; noon, Mapleton Union; 12:20 p.m., Oak Hill (Beauford); 12:40 p.m., Morrow; 1 p.m., Monument Park.
Montgomery
• Veterans will participate in an 8:45 a.m. parade from Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church to American Legion Post 79.
New Richland
• 9:30 a.m. Mass at New Richland Cemetery. Air Force veteran Kelly Delacruz will speak 11 a.m. during a program at the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School.
New Ulm
• A 9:30 a.m. parade will follow a flag-lined route to New Ulm Cemetery, where veterans organizations plan a 10 a.m. program near the Soldiers Rest section. Participants in the observance include a snare drum escort, a color guard, the Concord Singers and New Ulm Battery’s horse-drawn cannon.
St. Clair/Pemberton
• Grams-Schmidt American Legion Post 475 members plan cemetery ceremonies 9 a.m. at Boot Hill, 9:20 a.m. at St. John’s (Bestman’s), 9:30 a.m. St. Clair Catholic, 9:50 a.m. at Medo-McPherson (Preston), 10:10 a.m. at Medo Central (Weaver); a 10:30 a.m. service at Dumdei Memorial Park in Pemberton; and cemetery services 11 a.m. at Marzinske Corner (Bunker Hill), 11:20 a.m. at St. Clair Lutheran and noon at Woodland Hills in Mankato. An 11 a.m. ceremony is planned near the Le Sueur River Bridge.
St. James
• 10 a.m. services at St. James American Legion Post 33; lunch planned after program.
St. Peter
• William R. Witty American Legion Post is the host of a 10:30 a.m. program at Minnesota Square Park, followed by a service near the Minnesota River for those buried/lost at sea. Nicollet County Veteran Service Officer Nathan Tish is the keynote speaker.
Rapidan
• 9 a.m. service in Rapidan Memorial Park, with North Mankato American Legion Post 518 presenting colors. Rapidan Heritage Society plans activities in conjunction with the town’s ceremonies, including a 9:30 a.m. brunch in Rapidan Heritage Hall. A military display will focus on the recent donation to RHS of Roger Strand’s military uniforms. Vietnam veterans/local historian Larry Kortuem will speak 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall.
Vernon Center
• 10:30 a.m., Vernon Center Cemetery. If weather is inclement, service will move to Grace United Methodist Church.
Waseca
• A 9 a.m. outdoors ceremony is planned near Waseca County Courthouse. If the weather is rainy, the ceremony will be moved to the high school.
Waterville
• An 8:45 a.m. service is slated at the town’s veterans memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.