WASECA — Several events are planned this week to honor a Marine from Waseca who was killed in Afghanistan five years ago.
The tribute to Cpl. Caleb Erickson includes a fundraiser for programs to reduce the number of suicides by military personnel, veterans and first responders as well as organizations that help match up military veterans with dogs.
Caleb’s Convoy, a cruise for all types of vehicles, also is a fundraiser for local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
Vehicles will leave at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Waseca American Legion, 700 W. State St.
Participants will use back roads for most of the tour.
Registration is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the American Legion. The cost is $25 per driver and $10 per passenger. Lunch will be provided to participants.
Proceeds from the cruise go to support these programs, the Legion and VFW:
- Operation: 23 to Zero is an effort to curb the suicide rates for veterans and people serving in the military.
- Invisible Wounds Project raises awareness and provides services to military and emergency personnel who are battling mental health issues, such as PTSD and suicidal thoughts.
- Soldier’s 6 is a nonprofit based in Minnesota that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers and firefighters with specially trained dogs.
- Operation Battle Buddies provides well-bred Labrador retriever puppies to veterans suffering from seen and unseen military-related injuries.
- Flags for Vets gives new flagpoles and flags to veterans as a show of thanks for their service to their country.
Other Caleb Erickson Memorial events include:
Friday
Bingo games 7 p.m. at the American Legion.
Saturday
- 8-9:15 a.m. — Caleb
- Erickson Memorial Workout, Waseca Fairgrounds.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Burger lunch.
- Noon — Ruck starts at American Legion and
- travels to cemetery.
- Participants in this
- family-friendly event will march from the American Legion to Woodville Cemetery.
Erickson was a 2012 graduate of Waseca High School. He was the gunner in a truck convoy that was attacked by a suicide bomber Feb. 28, 2014.
