WASECA — Several events are planned this week to honor a Marine from Waseca who was killed in Afghanistan five years ago.

The tribute to Cpl. Caleb Erickson includes a fundraiser for programs to reduce the number of suicides by military personnel, veterans and first responders as well as organizations that help match up military veterans with dogs.

Caleb’s Convoy, a cruise for all types of vehicles, also is a fundraiser for local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

Vehicles will leave at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Waseca American Legion, 700 W. State St.

Participants will use back roads for most of the tour.

Registration is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the American Legion. The cost is $25 per driver and $10 per passenger. Lunch will be provided to participants.

Proceeds from the cruise go to support these programs, the Legion and VFW:

  • Operation: 23 to Zero is an effort to curb the suicide rates for veterans and people serving in the military.
  • Invisible Wounds Project raises awareness and provides services to military and emergency personnel who are battling mental health issues, such as PTSD and suicidal thoughts.
  • Soldier’s 6 is a nonprofit based in Minnesota that provides honorably discharged veterans, police officers and firefighters with specially trained dogs.
  • Operation Battle Buddies provides well-bred Labrador retriever puppies to veterans suffering from seen and unseen military-related injuries.
  • Flags for Vets gives new flagpoles and flags to veterans as a show of thanks for their service to their country.

Other Caleb Erickson Memorial events include:

Friday

Bingo games 7 p.m. at the American Legion.

Saturday

  • 8-9:15 a.m. — Caleb
  • Erickson Memorial Workout, Waseca Fairgrounds.
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Burger lunch.
  • Noon — Ruck starts at American Legion and
  • travels to cemetery.
  • Participants in this
  • family-friendly event will march from the American Legion to Woodville Cemetery.

Erickson was a 2012 graduate of Waseca High School. He was the gunner in a truck convoy that was attacked by a suicide bomber Feb. 28, 2014.

