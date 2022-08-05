LAKE CRYSTAL — Monarch Healthcare Management has established a memorial fund for the family of a teen employee who died in a car crash early Thursday morning.
Madison Kay Johnson, 17, was alone in the car she was driving on Blue Earth County Road 9 when the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
She was known as Maddie by her fellow employees at The Beacon, an assisted care facility in Lake Crystal, where her mother, Jody Johnson, is employed.
Contributions to the memorial fund may be made at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal. For more information about the fund, call the bank at 726-2137.
