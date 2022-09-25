MANKATO — For parents like Rosalie Neal who lost her kids too soon, non-profit One Bright Star’s children’s memorial service is a chance to keep their memories alive.
“It’s comforting, and to see so many other people that are in the same position is, it’s just very warming to know that everybody is still thinking about their babies,” she said.
Neal had two sons who were both 42 when they passed away. One died about four years ago and the other a year and a half ago.
“The older one had a blood disorder. He wasn’t supposed to see teens but he did. He lived to be that old. My younger son had a seizure out of the blue and that took him,” Neal said.
Neal said she plans around the memorial service every year to be able to attend it.
“Everybody’s of a like mind. They’re only here because they want to be, and they feel closer to the people that we’ll see again later,” she said.
Neal is one of around 300 people to attend the annual memorial service, held at Erlandson Park in Mankato.
The service takes place next to a memorial site, a 30-foot fountain and reflection pool that includes the names of children not forgotten.
Neal, and father Bob Farley, whose 43-year-old daughter, Melissa passed away from a seizure five years ago, visit the memorial site frequently as well.
Farley said this is his fifth year at the event.
“It’s refreshing, because if you keep talking about them, they never really go away,” he said.
But for others, like Rodney Southwick, it’s their first time.
“Brittany was stillborn 29 years ago. Bob told us about this place where they can come and mourn and remember. This is my first time coming to this event, so I’m looking forward to it, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it,” he said. “I definitely will make it a priority to keep coming and to reflect to just know they’re not forgotten.”
Sunday’s service featured music, speakers and the chance for families to hear their children’s names being read.
Families also had the opportunity to write a message to their children that was released in the memorial pond.
One Bright Star Executive Director Erica Fischer said in addition to the fall memorial service, the organization has various resources for families, including grieving support groups, that can be found on their website.
She said Sunday’s event is important because the grief journey doesn’t stop.
“Because they were taken from us so soon, there are so many memories that we have or we didn’t get to have with them, and it’s important to carry on their legacy and remember them, and to always be there for each other as a community,” she said.
