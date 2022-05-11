MANKATO — Minnesota State University will host a memorial service/celebration of life honoring the late Margaret R. Preska, a former president of the college.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. June 11 on campus at the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Preska, the university's 10th president, served from 1979-1992. She died Nov. 17, at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was 83.
The memorial service is a public event.
Paul J. Hustoles, former faculty chair of MSU's Department of Theatre and Dance, will serve as master of ceremonies at the memorial service, which will include comments by the presidents who served after Preska (Richard Rush, Richard Davenport and Edward Inch).
Preska's family members will speak at the event. Musical selections will be performed by MSU students.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
