Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy...variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 67F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...variable clouds with strong thunderstorms, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 67F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.