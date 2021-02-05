NORTH MANKATO — Two men are charged after incidents involving a short-barreled shotgun and a wooden club.
An illegal short-barreled shotgun allegedly was found in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to Logan Garret Peterson, 24, of Mankato, in December at a rural North Mankato address. Peterson allegedly admitted the gun was his.
A felony gun charged was filed against Peterson on Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
Deputies were called to the same address on Jan. 5. The complainant said David Benjamin Smith, 39, of North Mankato, threatened, pushed and chased him while swinging a wooden tire knocker club. The man said Smith was upset because he let Smith drive his vehicle while there was a short-barreled shotgun in the trunk.
Smith was charged Thursday with felony attempted assault, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
