MANKATO — Rabbi Shlomie Greene's message to area residents is being shared at a time when there is less daylight and when the planet is besieged by a pandemic and conflict.
"Each and every individual has the unique power to illuminate the entire world. The responsibility comes not only when it is simple or easy, but when it seems most difficult. Indeed, the lights of the Chanukah menorah are kindled when the sun has set and darkness covers the earth. That’s when the light and energy of a candle has the greatest impact.
"We may seem insignificant in the greater global picture, but Chanukah reminds us that a little bit of light can push away a whole lot of darkness."
Rabbi Greene will ignite a public Chanukah menorah at 5 p.m. Thursday during a ceremony at Jackson Park. All interested people may attend the Chabad of Southern Minnesota-sponsored event on the fifth night of an eight-day Jewish holiday that begins this year on Sunday evening.
Mankato’s menorah will be one of five public ceremonial lamp stands sponsored by Chabad that will be displayed around the region. Planned community celebrations are one way the Rochester-based organization can share information about the holiday's message.
Chanukah recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.
The Syrian Greeks also desecrated and defiled the Jewish people's temple and special oils that had been prepared for the lighting of a menorah, a part of their daily service. Upon recapturing the temple, only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah.
The holiday has become a symbol for people throughout the world as a message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness, a Chabad press release said.
Thursday's ceremony/celebration is being billed as an extravaganza; however, pandemic restrictions last year led to Chabad's decision to sponsor a down-sized local Chanukah event at Sibley Park. About 25-30 people participated in a car parade, Rabbi Greene said.
This year's ceremony will feature dignitaries and area speakers, followed by community celebration with music and holiday activities. Doughnuts, latkes and hot apple cider will be served. There is no admission fee.
Non-Jewish attendees will not be asked to change their religious affiliation. People are discouraged from proselytizing, Rabbi Green said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.