MANKATO — The state’s biggest mental health organization is warning Minnesotans enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program to be on alert for new waivers confirming their eligibility.
Sue Abderholden, executive director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, put out the call in response to a new Department of Human Services policy for adults receiving Medical Assistance. The department began sending letters to recipients late last month.
Abderholden said the change means enrollees who don’t send the waiver back within 10 days risk losing their coverage.
“We’re very concerned people don’t know it’s coming,” she said. “ ... Our goal is to make sure people know this new form is in play.”
She expressed particular concern for Minnesotans experiencing mental health emergencies, saying enrollees who need lengthy hospitalizations might not see the waiver in the mail until it’s too late.
The waiver helps the state confirm whether people currently enrolled in Medical Assistance are eligible for it going forward. Abderholden said her organization, also known as NAMI, is opposed to the tight time frame recipients have to respond rather than the state’s attempt to verify eligibility.
The state sent the waivers to about 28,000 Medical Assistance enrollees in late August, according to a statement from the department. Recipients were told to send the form back by Wednesday.
“Those who do not meet that deadline will receive a subsequent advance 10-day notice that their Medicaid enrollment will end at the end of September,” the statement said. “However, counties and tribes may continue coverage for enrollees who contact them before the end of the month and need more time to complete the form.”
Subsequent waves of letters will be sent through April 2020.
About 1.1 million low-income Minnesotans receive Medical Assistance, although only adults need to complete the waiver.
Abderholden outlined her concerns about the timeline to department officials after NAMI posted about the change on its website.
She said the officials seemed to understand where she was coming from but was told the change puts the process in line with other department protocols for eligibility forms. The department’s statement said the change ensures Minnesota is in compliance with federal requirements.
