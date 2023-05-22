ST. PETER — Two patients in the Forensic Mental Health Program in St. Peter were separately accused of multiple assaults on staff over the course of months, leading to charges being filed against them Friday.
Tyler Thomas Christensen, 30, was charged with three felonies for assault related to three separate incidents in Nicollet County District Court. Deandre Shawn Freeman Jr., 36, was charged with two felonies for assault related to two separate incidents.
The alleged incidents involving Christensen occurred Aug. 8, Nov. 3 and Feb. 17, according to criminal complaints.
A staff member reported Christensen struck him in the face on Aug. 8, breaking his glasses and injuring him. Other staff members said they had to restrain Christensen afterward.
The Nov. 3 incident reportedly involved Christensen smearing feces on a towel on another staff member. Christensen then spit on another staff member, according to a complaint.
The most recent incident on Feb. 17 reportedly occurred in a shower. Staff members said Christensen threw a white towel containing feces at them.
The complaints related to each incident indicate Christensen admitted to the assaults.
The accusations against Freeman stem from incidents Dec. 19 and March 5, criminal complaints state.
A nurse at the facility told police that Freeman threw punches at her and a staff member on Dec. 19, causing her head to hit the concrete floor. She reportedly sustained a closed head injury, neck strain and a scalp contusion, as well as needing follow-up care for "postconcussional syndrome."
On March 5, a staff member reported what looked like a patient handing something to Freeman. When asked to show the contents in his pocket, Freeman reportedly threw a punch that grazed the staff member's cheek, causing significant bleeding.
