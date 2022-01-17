NORTH MANKATO — A mental health services provider that already had been providing some in-home and in-school services in the Mankato region now has a local office.
Fernbrook Family Services, which operates in 11 counties in southern Minnesota, recently opened an office in North Mankato.
The office and its 12 staff provide therapy and social skills training for children and adults, said administrative director Liz Jones.
The company has had a presence in the area for a few years. Therapists worked with clients in their homes, in public spaces, virtually and at Maple River Schools. All those continue while the new office on Belgrade Avenue expands opportunities, Jones said.
The 20-year-old company provides individual, couple and family therapy. The North Mankato office's specialties include an early childhood therapist and therapists who use eye movement desensitization and reprocessing.
Fernbrook is among a few regional mental health service organizations that also offer skills training, Jones said. The providers help develop coping, anger management, communication and other social skills, she said, and sometimes they go out into the community to practice those skills.
The North Mankato office is accepting new clients and accepts most insurance. There is a wait list for most services, but Jones said the wait typically is not very long.
The pandemic forced the company to become more adaptable, Jones said. She expects some of those adaptations to continue, including virtual sessions and an online patient portal.
The new office also is a home base to the Fernbrook therapists and skills worker who support students in the Maple River School District. A state grant funds the partnership, which is in its second school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.