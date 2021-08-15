The Free Press

Mental health crisis services

• 911 for the nearest emergency room

• Minnesota Mental Health Crisis Services (for cell phones only) text {&bullet}{&bullet}CRISIS ({&bullet}{&bullet}274747)

• South Central Crisis Center: 507-344-0621

• Mental Health Texting Service: Text MN to 741741 if concerned about suicide

• Regional Crisis Line: 877-399-3040 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)

• Crisis Mobile Team: 877-399-3040 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)

• National Suicide Prevention Number: 800-273-8255

• Counties Detox located in New Ulm: 507-359-9111

• Alcoholics Anonymous Helpline: 507-388-8989

• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline: 877-767-7676

Chemical dependency services

• Christian Family Solutions: 800-438-1772

https://bit.ly/2NIjY1d

• Mayo Clinic Health System Fountain Center — Mankato: 507-625-3372

https://mayocl.in/2PKY7Zv

• House of Hope — Mankato (Addiction Recovery Technologies): 507-385-7608 ext. 205 or 507-779-7585 ext. 115

houseofhopemn.com/assessments

• New Beginnings at St. Peter: 507-931-0918

nbminnesota.com/project/st-peter-office

• New Ulm Medical Center: 507-344-0572

https://bit.ly/32iyzWi

• Open Door Health Clinic: 507-388-2120

https://odhc.org/

• Phoenix Treatment Program (for adolescents): 507-385-0668

phoenixrecoveryprograms.com

Mental health therapy

• Adult, Child and Family Services, LLC: 507-387-3777

http://acfsmankato.org

• ASC Psychological Clinic: 507-345-4679

ascpsychological.com

• Associated Psychological Service, LTD: 507-388-8114

apsmankato.com

• Blue Earth County Mental Health Center: 507-304-4319

blueearthcountymn.gov/715/Mental-Health-Center

• Bonnie Lyn II, Mental Health Clinic: 507-388-5801

• Catholic Charities of Southern MN: 507-387-5586

ccsomn.org/family-and-individual-counseling/

• CORE Professional Services: 888-833-2859

coreprofessionalservices.com/mankato-office.html

• Counseling Services of Southern MN: 507-931-8040

counseling-services.org/

• Christian Family Solutions: 800-438-1772

https://bit.ly/2NIjY1d

• Eunoia Family Resource Center: 507-779-7366

mentalhealthmn.com

• Fernbrook Family Center: 507-446-0431

fernbrook.org/

• Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic: 507-345-7012

fiveriversmhc.com

• Footnotes Family Counseling Services: 507-351-8799

footnotescounseling.com

• Freedom Counseling Center: 507-934-4160

freedom-cc.com

• Journeys Toward Healing Counseling Center: 507-386-7121

jthcc.org

• Lutheran Social Service: 507-625-7660

lssmn.org/services/mental-health

• Mankato Clinic Psychology and Psychiatry: 507-387-3195

mankatoclinic.com/psychology

mankatoclinic.com/psychiatry-1

• Mankato Psychology Clinic: 507-387-1350

mankatopsychologyclinic.com

• Mankato Marriage and Family Therapy Center: 507-625-4884

mmftc.com/clinical_staff

• Mankato Mental Health Associates: 507-345-4448

mankatomentalhealth.com/index.html

• Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — Eastridge: 507-594-6500 (Northridge: 507-594-5700)

mayocl.in/33jYspS

• M. Nelson Psychological Counseling: 507-625-4442

psychologicalcounselingmankato.com

• Minnesota Mental Health Services: 507-242-8014

mankatotherapist.com

• Minnesota State University Counseling Center: 507-389-1455

mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/health-and-safety/counseling-center

• Nystrom & Associates. LTD: 507-200-2331

nystromcounseling.com/our-locations/minnesota/mankato-clinic

• Open Door Health Center: 507-344-5512

odhc.org/behavioral-health

• Phillip Psychological Clinic: 507-345-5049

• PrairieCare Medical Group: 507-322-4785

prairie-care.com/locations/mankato

• Sioux Trails Mental Health Center: 507-388-3181

• Southern Valley Psychology Clinic: 507-385-7725

