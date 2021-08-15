The Free Press
Mental health crisis services
• 911 for the nearest emergency room
• Minnesota Mental Health Crisis Services (for cell phones only) text {&bullet}{&bullet}CRISIS ({&bullet}{&bullet}274747)
• South Central Crisis Center: 507-344-0621
• Mental Health Texting Service: Text MN to 741741 if concerned about suicide
• Regional Crisis Line: 877-399-3040 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)
• Crisis Mobile Team: 877-399-3040 (24 hours a day, seven days a week)
• National Suicide Prevention Number: 800-273-8255
• Counties Detox located in New Ulm: 507-359-9111
• Alcoholics Anonymous Helpline: 507-388-8989
• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline: 877-767-7676
Chemical dependency services
• Christian Family Solutions: 800-438-1772
• Mayo Clinic Health System Fountain Center — Mankato: 507-625-3372
• House of Hope — Mankato (Addiction Recovery Technologies): 507-385-7608 ext. 205 or 507-779-7585 ext. 115
• New Beginnings at St. Peter: 507-931-0918
nbminnesota.com/project/st-peter-office
• New Ulm Medical Center: 507-344-0572
• Open Door Health Clinic: 507-388-2120
• Phoenix Treatment Program (for adolescents): 507-385-0668
Mental health therapy
• Adult, Child and Family Services, LLC: 507-387-3777
• ASC Psychological Clinic: 507-345-4679
• Associated Psychological Service, LTD: 507-388-8114
• Blue Earth County Mental Health Center: 507-304-4319
blueearthcountymn.gov/715/Mental-Health-Center
• Bonnie Lyn II, Mental Health Clinic: 507-388-5801
• Catholic Charities of Southern MN: 507-387-5586
ccsomn.org/family-and-individual-counseling/
• CORE Professional Services: 888-833-2859
coreprofessionalservices.com/mankato-office.html
• Counseling Services of Southern MN: 507-931-8040
• Christian Family Solutions: 800-438-1772
• Eunoia Family Resource Center: 507-779-7366
• Fernbrook Family Center: 507-446-0431
• Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic: 507-345-7012
• Footnotes Family Counseling Services: 507-351-8799
• Freedom Counseling Center: 507-934-4160
• Journeys Toward Healing Counseling Center: 507-386-7121
• Lutheran Social Service: 507-625-7660
lssmn.org/services/mental-health
• Mankato Clinic Psychology and Psychiatry: 507-387-3195
mankatoclinic.com/psychiatry-1
• Mankato Psychology Clinic: 507-387-1350
• Mankato Marriage and Family Therapy Center: 507-625-4884
• Mankato Mental Health Associates: 507-345-4448
mankatomentalhealth.com/index.html
• Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato — Eastridge: 507-594-6500 (Northridge: 507-594-5700)
• M. Nelson Psychological Counseling: 507-625-4442
psychologicalcounselingmankato.com
• Minnesota Mental Health Services: 507-242-8014
• Minnesota State University Counseling Center: 507-389-1455
mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/health-and-safety/counseling-center
• Nystrom & Associates. LTD: 507-200-2331
nystromcounseling.com/our-locations/minnesota/mankato-clinic
• Open Door Health Center: 507-344-5512
• Phillip Psychological Clinic: 507-345-5049
• PrairieCare Medical Group: 507-322-4785
prairie-care.com/locations/mankato
• Sioux Trails Mental Health Center: 507-388-3181
• Southern Valley Psychology Clinic: 507-385-7725
