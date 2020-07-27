MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital allegedly assaulted five staff members on four different dates. After she was taken to jail, she allegedly assaulted a jail officer.
Keazia Shanique Moss, 19, of Le Sueur, was civilly committed and was in the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato because no beds were available at mental health facilities, according to a court complaint.
On July 6 Moss allegedly hit a nurse in the face and threw the nurse's eyeglasses. On July 20 Moss allegedly hit another nurse in the face. The next day she reportedly hit another nurse in the head multiple times. On July 22 Moss allegedly hit two more staff members in the face.
None of the staff members was seriously injured, but the first nurse had bruising around her eye and her glasses were broken.
Moss was taken to the Blue Earth County Jail where she punched a correctional officer in the face multiple times. The officer had facial bruising and swelling.
Moss was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony assault on a correctional officer and five misdemeanor counts of assault.
