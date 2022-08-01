Ending menthol cigarette sales nationwide, as proposed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, could save “hundreds of thousands of lives” over the next 30 to 40 years, said the director of Mayo Clinic’s Nicotine Dependence Center during a media briefing Monday.
“As a public health move, it would be huge,” said Dr. J. Taylor Hays from the Mayo in Rochester. “It would have a significant impact on the lives of those people who are currently dependent using menthol cigarettes.”
Monday’s briefing with Hays came a day before the FDA’s Aug. 2 deadline for public comments on its proposed menthol cigarette ban.
Hays and other advocates in the tobacco-control community welcome the proposal. They say menthol’s “cooling effect” makes the cigarettes less harsh on beginners, especially youth, which increases dependency risks.
“It acts sort of as a local anesthetic, if you will,” Hays said. “It has of course a cooling effect to it when it’s inhaled, but it also reduces the irritability of tobacco smoke in the upper airways.”
As of 2019, the U.S. had more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers, including what the FDA called particularly high rates among young people and African Americans.
Studies show years of targeted marketing for the product to African Americans, Hays said, resulting in the disproportionate smoking rates. About 85% of African American adults who smoke use menthol cigarettes, compared to about 30% of white adult smokers, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
“I don’t think there’s anything about menthol and menthol containing tobacco that would be particularly attracting African Americans other than the tobacco industry has targeted them in their marketing,” Hays said.
The FDA proposed the menthol cigarette sales ban, along with a ban on flavored cigars, in April. It will review and consider comments after the Aug. 2 deadline before making a final decision on product standards.
If implemented, the rule change would impact manufacturers, distributors and sellers. The FDA “cannot and will not enforce against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes or flavored cigars,” the federal agency stated in a release announcing the proposals.
Altria, the biggest tobacco company in the U.S. reacted to the proposal with a release stating, “We share the goal of moving adult smokers from cigarettes to potentially less harmful alternatives, but prohibition does not work.”
The company also noted the U.S. has historically low smoking rates among youth.
Cigarette smoking rates among youth have been on the decline, although tobacco-control advocates would point to decades-long education campaigns and previous law changes achieved in recent years as being catalysts for the progress. Mankato and North Mankato were among the Minnesota cities to raise the tobacco buying age to 21 in 2019, followed by a swift approval at the national level later that year.
The end of menthol cigarette sales will likely be more drawn out given the tobacco industry’s stronger resistance to it, said Pat McKone, senior director of public policy and advocacy with the American Lung Association. In comparison, she noticed relatively little resistance to raising the tobacco buying age to 21.
After offering kudos to the FDA for starting the process on menthol, she said the lengthy process shows why the time is right to pursue further tobacco-control measures at more local levels.
“Our next step, especially in Minnesota, is that we pass flavor restriction policies at the local and state level,” she said. “The FDA has shown us that the science is there.”
Hays suggested next steps also could include trying to regulate amounts of nicotine, the highly addictive chemical compound, in tobacco. Nicotine content could be progressively lowered, he said, to the point cigarettes aren’t addictive anymore.
The plan would also involve marketing the higher nicotine content products at higher price and tax levels.
Providing resources to people interested in quitting smoking will also be key components in any tobacco control proposals, Hays said. Counseling and medications to reduce withdrawals are proven methods used to quit smoking, he said, and loved ones can help people in their attempts to quit by being supportive and knowledgeable on what resources are out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.