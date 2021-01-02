A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $3.50 per meal.

Call 387-4076 for more information.

Monday: Stuffed baked potato with ham, cheese, cheese, broccoli and sour cream, canned pineapple, wheat bread with butter, cheesecake.

Tuesday: Baked chicken, cheesy potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit salad, wheat bread with butter.

Wednesday: Hamburger with lettuce and tomato, baked beans, fruit cocktail, lemon bars.

Thursday: Navy bean soup, crackers, egg salad sandwich, watermelon, Angel Food Cake.

Friday: Sloppy Joes, creamed corn, cantaloupe, chocolate cake with frosting.

