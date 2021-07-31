VINE Hot Meals On Wheels

A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $3.50 per meal.

Call 387-4076 for more information.

Monday: Beef shepherd pie, squash, fruit cocktail, brownie, wheat bread with butter.

Tuesday: Pork chop, rice pilaf, cooked cabbage, mandarin oranges, wheat bread with butter.

Wednesday: Roast turkey, sweet potatoes, strawberries, dessert bar, wheat bread with butter.

Thursday: Roast beef over rice, California blend vegetables, banana, wheat bread with butter.

Friday: Pub House fish, cauliflower, applesauce, yellow cake, wheat bread with butter.

