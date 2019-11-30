Vine Hot Meals on Wheels
A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits. Cost is $3.50 per meal.
Call 387-4076 for more information.
Monday: Ham sandwich, Split pea soup, crackers, tropical fruit, pudding.
Tuesday: Baked fish, rice pilaf, stewed tomatoes, applesauce, pie.
Wednesday: Beef Shepherd's Pie, carrots, fruit salad, brownie, wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Pork loin, au gratin potatoes, lettuce salad, strawberries, wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Beef tips in gravy, boiled potatoes, cauliflower, pears, wheat bread with butter.
