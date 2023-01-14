VINE Hot Meals On Wheels
A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $4.25 per meal.
Call 387-4076 for more information.
Monday: Roast beef, potatoes with parsley, squash, applesauce, wheat bread with butter.
Tuesday: Pork chow mein, rice, Asian vegetables, mandarin oranges, wheat bread with butter.
Wednesday: Italian meat sauce, spaghetti, lettuce salad, pineapple, garlic bread.
Thursday: Ham sandwich, chicken-vegetable soup, crackers, fruit cocktail, blueberry crumble.
Friday: Swedish meatballs, potatoes with paprika, beets, canned pears, wheat bread with butter.
