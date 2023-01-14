VINE Hot Meals On Wheels

A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $4.25 per meal.

Call 387-4076 for more information.

Monday: Roast beef, potatoes with parsley, squash, applesauce, wheat bread with butter.

Tuesday: Pork chow mein, rice, Asian vegetables, mandarin oranges, wheat bread with butter.

Wednesday: Italian meat sauce, spaghetti, lettuce salad, pineapple, garlic bread.

Thursday: Ham sandwich, chicken-vegetable soup, crackers, fruit cocktail, blueberry crumble.

Friday: Swedish meatballs, potatoes with paprika, beets, canned pears, wheat bread with butter.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video