A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $3.75 per meal.
Call 387-4076 for more information.
Monday: Chili, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert bar, wheat bread with butter.
Tuesday: Sweet-sour pork, rice, chow mein noodles, canned pineapple, wheat bread with butter.
Wednesday: Oven-crisped chicken, sweet potatoes, fruit cocktail, Blondie bar, wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Pork loin with gravy, buttered noodles, cooked carrots, banana, wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Polish sausage, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, wheat bread with butter.
