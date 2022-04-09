A home-delivered noon meal is available each weekday in Mankato and North Mankato city limits and Eagle Lake. Cost is $3.75 per meal.

Call 387-4076 for more information.

Monday: Chili, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert bar, wheat bread with butter.

Tuesday: Sweet-sour pork, rice, chow mein noodles, canned pineapple, wheat bread with butter.

Wednesday: Oven-crisped chicken, sweet potatoes, fruit cocktail, Blondie bar, wheat bread with butter.

Thursday: Pork loin with gravy, buttered noodles, cooked carrots, banana, wheat bread with butter.

Friday: Polish sausage, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, wheat bread with butter.

