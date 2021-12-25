Renowned Good Thunder metal sculptor Arnie Lillo died Saturday, his assistant said. He was 83.
Lillo died of complications from COVID-19, assistant Robyn Block said. He developed pneumonia from the virus.
He was recovering from a Nov. 10 incident in which a man hit him in the head with a hammer. The blow cracked his skull and caused blood to pool in his brain.
Lillo said his yard, full of metal cutouts ranging from a recreation of Noah’s Ark with dozens of animals to sculptures that chronicled the crimes of Jesse James and his gang, attracted about 1,000 sightseers in a normal year.
He regularly hosted an annual event to showcase projects.
Once he had recovered from his injury, he meant to build a sculpture of the Great Lakes. Block plans to finish the project by adding Lake Superior.
He said in early November that his goal was for Block to take over operations at his metal business, which he calls Arnie Lillo’s Creations.
Lillo’s wife preceded him in death by half a decade.
