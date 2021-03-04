Ask Community Development Director Russ Wille how his town’s doing, and he will be quick to point out St. Peter’s robust business environment.
“In my 20 years (with the city) the downtown’s occupancy has stayed around 100 percent.”
Wille wants the “no-empty-storefronts” look to stay that way, despite COVID-19’s direct hit on St. Peter small-business owners’ livelihoods.
“Who would have thought a virus would have such an effect on what some people have worked toward throughout their entire lives?”
He oversees new programs created by the city during the coronavirus pandemic that provide financial assistance to a variety of stores and services, including a microloan program that allows owners of small businesses in town to borrow up to $10,000, interest free.
“Some people have teared up when they found out they received a loan,” Wille said.
Recipients include a birth center, bars, restaurants, hair salons, a barber shop, public gathering venues and fitness centers.
“We like to think all of St. Peter’s businesses as precious to us. For example, without Malin Hala there would be a Muslim food desert in our community.”
“I was calling around trying to get help...Russ introduced me to the loan program,” said Karimo Abdullahi, owner of the meat and grocery store on Minnesota Avenue.
Malin Hala mostly serves the town’s Somali community.
“Actually, the loan has helped me a lot,” said Abdullahi, who’d been worried about how to stay in business and in St. Peter.
“With the loan, I am able to pay for utilities and other such things.”
St. Peter Laundry Company owner Megan Willette, also is a St. Peter small business owner impacted by the pandemic and a second-round recipient of funds from the city’s program.
Her laundromat on Mulberry Street has remained open each day since Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order regarding coronavirus safety precautions was put in place last March. Patrons continue to use her machines, but the numbers are down.
“I have definitely lost business,” said Willette, who added she did not qualify for a Paycheck Protection Program because of its business equipment depreciation guidelines.
The federal program has provided small businesses with the resources needed to maintain payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off and cover applicable overhead.
Local programs have provided small-business owners with access to relief funds much quicker than similar state and federal loan and grant programs.
Recipients in the second round of St. Peter’s micro-loans can wait until 2022 to begin making their $100-per-month loan payments.
Throughout the past 12 months, Willette has focused on practicing due diligence and coming up with creative social distancing suggestions for customers. A wash, dry and go method was tested early on in the pandemic. The safe practices she encourages include suggesting customers wait in their vehicles while coin-operated machines wash and dry their loads, and that they wait until they are home to fold their clean laundry.
Customers who prefer to use the laundry’s tables and carts to fold may do so still. They are required to wear face masks while inside the business.
Thanks to the loan from the city and funding from a Nicollet County relief grant for small businesses that helps with expenses incurred during the pandemic, Willette’s been able to keep the doors of her 24-hour business open.
“(The loans) helped make up for lost income, catch up on maintenance and make new purchases.”
She’s also been able to provide a higher level of physical safety measures for customers and for herself.
In 2020, vending machines inside her business were vandalized and Willette was the victim of a crime while she was at work. Thanks to the small business relief programs, she had funds available to purchase exterior security cameras with the ability to take pictures of vehicle licenses.
“What they’ve done is make the process (of finding the criminals) quicker and more streamlined for police,” Willette said.
“I want to ensure people feel safe here.”
Molly Gaare, of St. Peter, stopped in early Wednesday morning. She’s a Saint Peter Laundry Company regular who uses its machines at various times of the day.
“This makes me feel better to know they are here,” she said, after being told about the new cameras.
Ed Lee, executive director for the area chamber of commerce office, is feeling good, too. His optimism has increased after hearing an announcement from the White House about the increasing rate of vaccinations and a moved-up date for a national goal.
He’s not ready to give an exact date for when St. Peter’s businesses will be able to be safely open at full capacity.
“We are on the right track. All of the businesses and residents are taking this serious. I feel safe in every store and restaurant in St. Peter.
“The end of May will be here in a heartbeat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.