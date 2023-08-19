MANKATO — The sheer number of events at Mankato’s civic center is down this year. But with good moneymakers on the schedule, the venue is on pace to finish in the black.
“At the end of the year, we’re going to be in a good spot, in a surplus position, which has not always been the case,” said Parker Skophammer, administrative services director for the city.
It has been the case more frequently in recent years, although the surplus is aided by an operating subsidy provided through a half-percent local sales tax on restaurant food and drinks and entertainment tickets. Other than 2020 — when the pandemic shut down Minnesota State University hockey games, wedding receptions, concerts, trade shows and most other events hosted at the civic center complex — the facility has run a surplus since 2018.
The recipe for success at the facilities operated by the civic center staff — the arena, the smaller-scale Grand Hall, the convention center banquet rooms and meeting rooms, and at the amphitheater at Riverfront Park — has been consistent for the past two or three years, Skophammer told the City Council during a mid-year financial update this week.
“What the staff over there aims to do is, ideally, to have two shows per month, two or three conventions per month and 25 weddings in the summer,” he said.
The first quarter of the year and the fourth combine to offer roughly 19 MSU men’s hockey games, and the third quarter tends to bring the biggest outdoor concerts at Riverfront Park.
“The second quarter is the slowest time of the year there,” Skophammer said of the indoor venues. “And that’s where the wedding season really helps augment and cashflow the operation until you can ramp up in the third and fourth quarter.”
Overall, 329 events have been held so far in 2023 or are booked for the second half of the year. The total a year ago was 441.
“The good news, I would say, is the events that they have booked for 2023 in the remainder of the year are events that are bang-for-your-buck, meaning they cashflow, they’re high revenue,” he said.
Broken down, there are 40 banquets, 22 concerts and 17 trade shows this year compared to 38, 20 and 13 respectively in 2022. But the numbers are down for youth hockey ice rentals (37 scheduled so far this year compared to 83 in 2022), weddings (21 as opposed to 32 last year) and meeting room rentals (109 versus 129).
Total revenue in the first six months was $3.72 million with expenses at $3.33 million.
“I’d happily report that nets us a profit of about $384,000,” Skophammer said, noting the mid-year numbers compare well to previous years when the facility ended in the black. “That positions us well for the end of the year here, too.”
The subsidies for the first six months totaled $319,000 from the food, beverage and entertainment tax. In addition, the civic center has been allocated $160,000 in federal pandemic-recovery funds for 2023 — assistance that will disappear in 2024.
Along with the operating subsidies, the civic center also benefits from the broader half-percent sales tax on most goods and services other than groceries and clothing. Those funds can be tapped when major construction or renovation is needed at the facility although demand for the money also comes from the airport, parking ramps and other eligible facilities ranging from parks to recreation facilities to the flood-control system.
Revenue for the general sales tax and the related excise tax on vehicle sales totaled $2.93 million in the first half of 2023. Proceeds from the tax, which tend to increase in the second half of the year with back-to-school and holiday shopping, are running higher than the first and second quarters of previous years.
