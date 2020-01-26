MANKATO — With OB-GYN shortages on the horizon, midwives could play increasingly important roles at hospitals and clinics in the Mankato area.
In fact, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s hospital is moving closer to a more midwife-centered model for OB-GYN care similar to one already in place at a La Crosse, Wisconsin, Mayo hospital.
The move would double the number of midwives at Mankato’s hospital from two to four.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists anticipated OB-GYN staffing shortages in the U.S. to reach 6,000 to 8,800 by 2020. High burnout rates fueled in part by unpredictable hours could widen the shortage to 22,000 by 2050.
To address the looming scarcity, a recent article published on the Science Direct research website proposed an alternative care model where midwives take on more responsibility.
The model doesn’t do away with OB-GYNs in favor of midwives, but rather has the two work in greater collaboration. The midwives use their training to take on more responsibility, while the physicians are freed up for surgeries and higher-risk cases.
Research shows the approach could improve patient outcomes while helping certain hospitals maintain physician staffing levels, said Dr. Gokhan Anil, the article’s co-author and Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional chair of clinical practice.
The article is based on research conducted at Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in La Crosse, where Anil previously worked, after it added more midwives in 2014.
“If we didn’t have this model, with some departures as every practice faces, it would’ve been much more challenging to maintain,” he said.
Adopting the model at the La Crosse facility involved adding certified nurse-midwives, bringing the practice to five obstetricians and seven nurse-midwives. The nurse-midwives traded off 24-hour shifts in the hospital to provide care to only low- or moderate-risk obstetric patients, performing services ranging from bedside support during labor to postpartum check-ins.
The obstetricians would then work on call to handle deliveries requiring operations, caring for high-risk patients and gynecological appointments. Patients learned about the collaborative care model at their initial visits and could choose to have their obstetrician handle their care instead.
The results since the facility adopted the model have been encouraging, according to the research released in the Science Direct article. Cesarean section birth rates dropped from 26% in 2012 to 15% in 2017, vaginal operative deliveries dropped from 5.9% to 1.3%, and patient experience scores ranged from 96% to 99% positive in key measures.
The article notes a more physician-centered model is popular. The cost of maintaining such staffing, however, could be challenging for hospitals in small- to medium-sized communities.
Health systems have already been scaling back delivery in rural communities. Mayo Clinic Health System ended birth services at its Albert Lea facility in late 2019.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, though, is taking steps to move closer to the model adopted in La Crosse. After Mayo in Mankato added two certified nurse midwives in 2018, Anil said the goal is to add two more.
“They’re a fantastic addition not only to our community but our hospital,” he said of midwives. “We’re trying to increase the number of midwives we have in Mankato as well.”
The term midwifery encompasses a wide range of services and training provided both in and out of hospitals. The certified nurse-midwives found in hospitals typically have masters or doctorate degrees on top of four-year nursing degrees.
Amy Petersen, one of the two current certified nurse midwives at Mayo in Mankato, said she’d love to see midwives become more involved in care models at hospitals and clinics.
“I look forward to it,” she said. “I think because of our education level and experience as nurses, it’s something that we can take on and should take on.”
While having a nursing background, midwives specialize in women’s health, labor and delivery. With OB-GYN workloads so high, Petersen said midwives can spend more time one-on-one with expectant mothers.
She gave the example of a recent patient who wanted to use hypnobirthing, a pain management method sometimes used in place of medication, during labor. Witnessing the technique in action left an impression on Petersen, who said midwives can help personalize expectant mothers’ birthing experience.
“We collaborated with her to make sure it was available for her,” she said. “ ... It was an amazing experience for me to watch her be so controlled and cope impressively well with what we identify as the pain of labor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.