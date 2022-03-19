MANKATO — Within an otherwise mild influenza season for Minnesota, the south-central region continues to have the highest rate of hospitalizations in the state.
The region, composed mostly of Blue Earth County and all the counties surrounding it, had 61 flu hospitalizations this season as of the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest weekly update. It accounts for about 13% of the state’s flu hospitalizations so far.
The figures give south-central Minnesota a flu hospitalization rate of 21 per 100,000 residents, leading the next closest regional rate of 18 in west-central Minnesota.
Having a high flu hospitalization rate isn’t all that uncommon for the region. Health department data dating back to 2015 showed south-central Minnesota also had the highest rates in the state during the 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 seasons.
One key difference this season is how low the hospitalization rate is in relation to those three previous seasons. Compared to 21 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents this season, the region’s state-leading rate in those seasons ranged from about 79 to 131 per 100,000 residents, according to health department data.
Mitigation strategies employed during the COVID-19 pandemic — mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing — essentially wiped out influenza during the 2020-2021 season. As strategies rolled back ahead of and during this season, there was some concern about the flu roaring back in 2022 — placing strain on health care providers if COVID-19 continued to circulate at high levels.
There were warnings early on about this flu season being significant, said Sarah Schmidt, Thrifty White in Mankato's regional support pharmacist. So far, an early peak around the New Year gave way to a declining hospitalization trend in the months since.
This season is more severe than last season's historically low numbers, but deaths and hospitalizations haven’t yet returned to anywhere near the typical levels seen before the pandemic.
The mildness of this flu season also comes despite the vaccine not being as effective against mild influenza compared to previous vaccines, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published this month. Flu vaccines differ in effectiveness each season based on what strains are expected to circulate.
Still, flu vaccinations are still recommended to prevent serious illnesses and hospitalizations through May. Many of the people who did receive flu vaccines this season, Schmidt said, got them alongside their COVID-19 vaccines.
“When we went out and did boosters in long-term care facilities, we were doing boosters and flu vaccines at the same time,” she said. “I think people that were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or willing to get a booster were probably willing to get the flu vaccine.”
Pharmacies provide flu vaccines through the end of the season, she added, encouraging people to seek them out in case any late outbreaks come this year.
“Now it’s not too late to get the vaccine, because we’ve seen late peaks in years past,” she said.
