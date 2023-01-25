MANKATO — Notwithstanding some rain and ice, we've had a mild stretch of winter recently.
Not for long.
"It'll be a little cooler, in the lower 20s Thursday, and Friday may even see a couple of hours above freezing, but then it will really drop off Friday night," said Paige Merten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Just how cold it will be in the week ahead is in dispute as two models show different predictions of how far south the bitter cold from Canada moves.
"You'll be in the single digits for highs to single digits below zero for lows. Throw a little wind in there, and it will be bitter," Merten said. "It's nothing unusual for Minnesota but a little different from what we've seen recently."
Normal temps in Mankato at the end of January are about 5 degrees for lows and 24 for the highs.
John Nelson, manager of Mount Kato ski hill, knows the cold snap will slow business, but he's not complaining.
"The mild temperatures and all the snow we've had has been great. We've been very busy. The cooler temps predicted will probably slow things down some."
Nelson said the whole season has been strong so far and even the rains didn't slow people down. "We had 140 snow tubers out here the day it rained all day." He said rains don't hurt the hills as it mostly goes through the snow and his crew grooms all the runs daily.
"And we've been lucky to get fresh snow once in a while."
Nelson said they make about the same amount of snow every year because they need to ensure they have a 2- to 4-foot base to hold up longer later in the season when it gets warmer.
He said even the pandemic didn't hurt them. "I thought it would be really bad for us, but it was great. The two COVID years we were busier than ever because there was nothing else for people to do. And it seems to have just continued.
"All 19 runs are open and we've had very busy weekends."
Pond hockey
The cold enters as the annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic takes place this weekend in North Mankato's Spring Lake Park.
"For the players, especially the kids, it's going to be cold, but that makes it a little more memorable," said Brady Peters, one of the organizers.
"When you have outdoor winter activities, you have to be ready for the conditions."
There will be plenty of places for players and visitors to warm up. The main picnic shelter at the shore of the lake is outfitted with walls and heaters, serving as the base for the event and where concessions are sold.
Mankato Tent & Awning is also setting up a large heated tent on the lake for players to use.
Peters said the colder weather will benefit ice conditions. Spring Lake had good ice on it earlier, but then rain caused a slushy layer that was then insulated with new snow. "We were worried about what it would look like when we removed snow, but the slushy layer firmed up."
He said crews will flood the rinks before the start of the event to get a better, smoother surface. "The colder temps will help after we flood."
Staying cold
NWS' Merten said there could be up to an inch or so of new snow before the weekend arrives, but the weekend looks dry.
Temperatures are to stay cold through much of next week before moderating at the end of the week, when highs should be in the low to mid 20s.
The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the first half of February is leaning toward slightly below temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation.
The traditional snowiest time is still ahead for southern Minnesota. "Usually November and March are the snowiest months. It's odd we've gotten so much in January," Merten said.
With potential melting beginning in just over a month, the Weather Service office will in the next few weeks be releasing its first flood outlook for Minnesota.
