MANKATO — South-central Minnesota continued its milder stretch of COVID-19 last week.
The nine area counties combined for 152 newly confirmed cases between Nov. 20-26, a 16.5% decline from the previous week, according the the Minnesota Department of Health's latest weekly update.
The same date range in 2021 had 963 new cases confirmed. While the availability of at-home tests makes it less likely for positive cases to be counted in official counts now, the region's case trends aren't showing signs of a similar upward spike as seen in late 2020 and 2021.
The 152 new cases in the latest week are the lowest total since the 124 between Oct. 9-15.
Deaths from COVID-19 also remain lower compared to a year ago. There were five newly confirmed fatalities in the two weeks between Nov. 6-20, compared to 15 in 2021.
The five most recent deaths included two in Waseca County and one each in Nicollet, Watonwan and Sibley counties. South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll is 555.
Like cases and deaths, COVID-19 hospitalizations show no noticeable trend up or down in recent weeks. Starting with the most recent week, area counties have combined for 13, 21, 13 and 21 hospitalizations over the last four.
Although COVID-19 is milder so far this season, influenza keeps coming on strong earlier than usual in Minnesota. The state had 1,147 flu hospitalizations as of Nov. 26, already higher than the 901 during the entire 2021-2022 season.
Most of the hospitalizations are occurring in the Twin Cities metro area. South-central Minnesota, however, had six of its 14 happen during the most recent reporting week.
