On this day 21 years ago my C-section resulted in a 9-pound 5-ounce baby boy weighing in on the hospital’s “Olympic smart scale.”
A nurse exclaimed during his delivery: “Oh my God, he’s as big as my 3-month-old!”
My husband was able to be at my side in the operating room for this mega baby’s delivery, a time when the words pandemic or coronavirus weren’t part of everyday vocabulary. Once we knew our son was healthy, our biggest concern was that the thick hair on his large head meant his hospital hat kept popping off.
I’m not saying my husband was all that helpful just because he could be with me every step of the way. The surgical staff smartly decided he couldn’t watch the entire procedure to give me play-by-play because they didn’t want to catch his collapsing body. And he wasn’t a very good translator when my speech was reduced to drunken-sounding gibberish after three days of labor, multiple epidurals and regional anesthesia that all hit full throttle at 2:30 a.m.
But after the delivery, my husband could stay with me in my hospital room helping me figure out this new human with expert help from wonderful nurses. He could come and go, bringing me what I needed from home or to relay messages from our answering machine (I know, prehistoric times). He could stay overnight in my room. No face masks required, no temperature-taking, no list of questions at the hospital door — just a sleep-deprived dad juggling all the newness the best way he can.
Expectant or new parents right now not only are stressed by regular baby business, they now have to worry about the coronavirus, not only taking measures to avoid getting it but adjusting to all the restrictions because of it.
We were able to prepare (somewhat) by attending childbirth classes where a group of about a dozen met in a room to hear helpful information and revealing anecdotes. One of the instructors described that during her labor, after not having eaten for a day, her husband returned from a quick break to continue cheering her on. She responded with a drop-dead stare and yelled: “Is that Cool Ranch Doritos I smell on your breath?”
One of the joys of being a new parent is finding other new parents to meet with and share joys and frustrations. We did that through enrolling in the school district’s Early Child Family Education classes. What a relief to know you are not alone, and yes, to hand your babies off to professionals for an hour so you could learn-commiserate about parenting. We still run into some of those parents and ask how their now-young adults are faring.
New parents or parents-to-be should keep in mind that those classes and connections will still happen, even if not immediately in person. We kept going to ECFE classes until our child was 4 years old. It was at a preschool class that my son’s buddy brought his infant brother for Show and Tell. When he spun the baby’s car seat toward my boy to see, my child responded in a stage-loud whisper: “I’m not impressed.”
So hang in there, those proud parent moments are coming and there will be an endless supply of them.
Our son will spend his 21st birthday — the one that gives him that legal recognition of social adulthood — with his boring parents eating cake instead of going with college friends to a pizza joint or pub for trivia night. Spring break turned into a spring nightmare for so many young people and he is not alone.
But he will have a delayed rite of passage — not with 21 shots because he’s too smart for that — maybe at a favorite restaurant with people his age, playing trivia with worthy competition instead of with old people who are history instead of remembering significant details about it.
For now, we are satisfied to be healthy, sometimes stir crazy, but happy to have a milestone to mark. Best of luck to all the new and expectant parents who will have the same to look forward to during decades to come.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@manaktofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.