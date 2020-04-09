Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 41F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 27F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.