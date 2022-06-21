MANKATO — The five military flags on Victory Drive Memorial Corridor, which is Highway 22 between Mapleton and Mankato, are down after being damaged in a windstorm a few weeks ago.
The flags there have been down for a few weeks now, said Michael McCarty, assistant city engineer for the city of Mankato.
“Staff has ordered replacements,” he said. “They’re coming in the next week or two. It takes a while to get nice, heavy-duty flagpoles.”
Veterans Memorial, at 1320 South Victory Drive, was built during the Highway 22 reconstruction, which was completed in 2019. It’s maintained by the city of Mankato. The memorial includes five stone markers and five flags of each branch of the military.
