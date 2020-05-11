Military planes will conduct additional appreciation flyovers Wednesday that will include the Mankato region.
The Minnesota National Guard and the Air Force Reserve will fly in recognition of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Two C-130s, from the 133rd Air Wing of the National Guard and the 934th Air Wing of the Air Force, will fly over south-central Minnesota.
The planes are scheduled to pass over the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato between 12:15-12:35 p.m., over the New Ulm Medical Center between 12:25-12:45 p.m. and United Hospital in Blue Earth between 1:15-1:35 p.m.
"We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture,” Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard said in a news release. “The intent isn't to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide.”
Similar flyovers occurred previously over other parts of the state.
