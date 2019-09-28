Age 49, of Butterfield, died Thursday, 9-26-19, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Visitation 4:30pm-7:30pm, Tuesday, 10-1-19 at Northview ~ North Mankato Mortuary. Funeral 11am, Wednesday, 10-2-19 at Peace Lutheran Church, North Mankato with visitation one hour prior. www.mankatomortuary.com
Marilyn Rodning, age 88 of Golden Valley and formerly of St. Peter, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending with St. Peter Funeral Home. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
