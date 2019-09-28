Hatleli promoted in Navy

Chief Petty Officer Jeff Hatleli

Mankato West High School graduate Jeff Hatleli recently was promoted to the U.S. Navy rank of chief petty officer.

Hatleli, who served on a fast-attack submarine out of Guam, has received orders to next report to a submarine based in San Diego.

