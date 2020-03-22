MANKATO — A new milk donation program will help babies in Mayo Clinic Health System’s special care nursery.
The health system set up a milk collection depot at its Eastridge clinic earlier this month as part of a partnership with the University of Iowa.
Donations will be sent to the university’s Mother’s Milk Bank before ending up back in hospitals.
“We already buy milk from them (the milk bank) for babies in our special care nursery,” said Sandra Bosch, Mayo in Mankato’s nurse manager of labor, delivery, postpartum and couplet care. “We’re making more depots available so milk from our community can filter back to our babies.”
Babies can need donated milk for a wide range of health reasons related to them or their mothers. Many babies born before 34 weeks, for example, aren’t ready to breastfeed for weeks.
Some mothers also can have trouble producing milk. Donated milk gives them another option than formula.
The milk depot hadn’t had its first donation yet as of last weekend. The idea could take a little while to catch on, Bosch said, pointing out Rochester’s depot is now doing well.
“I’m hoping, just by making it easier for moms who are driving to Rochester or the Cities to donate, they can now start coming here,” she said.
The University of Iowa’s milk bank dispensed milk to 53 hospitals in 2017 and has depots in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska. All milk donated to the milk bank is pasteurized before returning to hospitals and can be stored for an extended period.
“After pasteurization it is tested for bacteria, then frozen for shipping,” the milk bank’s website states. “Each bottle contains 100 mL and is labeled with an expiration date.”
Each prospective donor goes through a telephone screening and blood test before donating. Bosch encouraged mothers to call 1-877-891-5347 to begin the screening process.
