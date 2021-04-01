MANKATO — Area counties combined this week for their highest COVID-19 positivity rate since early December, one of the most stark reminders yet of how the pandemic isn’t over in the region.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties combined for a 6.9% positivity rate — measuring the percent of tests coming back positive — between March 24-31, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. It was a jump from 4.96% during the prior week, as well as a significant leap above the key 5% threshold.
Sustained positivity rates at 5% or higher are used as warning signs for potential incoming surges. South-central Minnesota has now been just above, just below and now well above the figure over the last three weeks.
The concerning development comes as cases and hospitalizations are rising statewide. Public health officials continue to warn about COVID-19 variants spreading across the state, even as more Minnesotans are getting vaccinated against the illness.
This week's 6.9% rate was still nowhere near the south-central region's 15% peak in mid-November. The weekly increase, however, was about as sharp as it was back then.
Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer analyst who’s been closely monitoring COVID-19 metrics as part of the COVID Tracking Project, described the region’s current situation as a “mini-surge.”
“This is a way bigger jump than I thought was possible,” he said. “This is alarming, to say the least, and unfortunately there isn’t a lot we can point to as an anomaly.”
Testing did drop by 13.5% this week in area counties, although cases rose by even more. Cases were up by 20.7%.
Spreading variants and relaxed behaviors look like prime contributors to the spike. The University of Southern California’s Center for Economic and Social Research tracks nationwide mobility data showing a considerable increase in outings to bars, friends’ houses and other gathering places starting in early March.
Spiking positivity rates in south-central Minnesota generally coincided with the state's overall positivity rate surpassing 5% for the third straight day Thursday. Neighboring states are either already seeing increases or starting to show signs of them.
As of Thursday, Minnesota had nearly 1,000 confirmed cases of the highly contagious U.K. strain. State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield cited the numbers Thursday when she told reporters Minnesota is at a critical juncture in the pandemic.
“We are all tired of this virus and the restrictions it’s brought on, but we need to act now,” she said.
Acting now, she said, includes wearing a mask, social distancing, getting tested when needed and getting vaccinated.
On top of the south-central region’s overall ugly numbers this week, rates were even worse in some individual counties. Waseca County’s rise from 5.6% to 22.4% gave it the highest rate among all counties in the state.
Nicollet County wasn’t far behind. It had the third highest rate in the state this week, rising from 4.6% to 14.9%.
Blue Earth County also had among the top 20 highest rates in the state. It rose from 3.9% to 8.7% over the last two weeks, with the latter being higher than any week since late November in the county.
Le Sueur, Watonwan and Faribault counties all rose this week, too, and all came in higher than 5%. Watonwan County’s rate was the highest among them, rising from 3.6% to 8.3%.
The sixth area county with a weekly rate above 5% was Brown. It actually had a decrease this week, however, dropping from 6.2% to 5.6%.
Sibley and Martin counties were the only two others to have dips in their rates. Both were more sizable drops, with Sibley County improving from 7.5% to 4.9% and Martin County improving from 8.3% to 3.7%.
Realistically, Wingert said, the best-case scenario for next week might be a small decrease or about the same rates as this week. It would at least mean the rate didn’t spike again, leading to more cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“For every spike we have, it means we’ll probably have a sustained period of remaining rather high and having to work and make adjustments to get back down,” Wingert said. “That’s what’s concerning me.”
