Dreams of a summertime getaway are back, stimulated by warmer temperatures and vaccination-inspired hope for a return to normalcy.
For parents and grandparents trying to balance continued concern about the COVID-19 pandemic with a yearning to give the kids a vacation trip, Dr. Jill Foster is an obvious person to turn to for expertise. Foster is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, she specializes in infectious diseases, and she’s lectured on safe travel with children.
So, Foster is regularly approached by friends and colleagues as they contemplate voyaging out again this summer despite the ongoing pandemic. Sometimes, though, they seem to be looking for permission as much as for advice.
“I am getting asked for advice, but it’s kind of backhanded asking for advice,” Foster said. “It’s more like, ‘It’s OK to travel with my kids, right?’ Or ‘Having kids with me is sort of like traveling with another vaccinated person, right?’”
She gets it. After most people canceled traditional weeklong family vacations in 2020, adults don’t want to tell kids that it might be better to wait one more year.
“This summer, it feels like we’ve been doing this forever,” Foster said.
She continues to advise against some types of vacations, particularly if the travel group includes kids below the vaccination age-minimum of 16. But a memorable trip can still be had in the summer of 2021.
“This year, think about going to a place that’s less crowded,” Foster said. “Also, think about going to a place, especially with teenagers, where you can keep an eye on your kids.”
A dismal year
Travel statistics for 2020 were staggeringly dismal, according to Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism agency.
The estimated loss of travel-related spending in the state was $7.1 billion. Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry was down 27% — about 73,000 lost jobs across Minnesota.
Hotel and lodging revenue dropped 42% statewide, approaching a 50% decline in the Twin Cities.
Explore Minnesota’s marketing campaigns were evidence of the unprecedented times. The typical springtime push to persuade people to vacation and travel in Minnesota was dropped when the pandemic intensified a year ago.
As summer arrived, ads were aired simply encouraging people to begin thinking about the possibility of maybe taking a short trip. Most of the marketing was focused on suggesting Minnesotans explore their home state a bit. One ad emphasized there was a COVID-safe travel companion Minnesotans could bring along to a pristine lake, could invite into their campsite, could share a canoe with — their dog.
Other ads showed video clips of family units — people who were living together already — traveling mostly on outdoor adventures with no one else in the vicinity.
Predicted rebound
A year later, vaccinations have been developed and thousands of Minnesotans are being inoculated daily. By mid-summer, most residents who want the vaccine are likely to have it. The prospect of herd immunity could be in reach.
And many people have boosted their savings, thanks to government stimulus checks and a yearlong absence of money-consuming leisure and recreational events. They’re just waiting for vacation opportunities that feel safe.
“So at some point, it’s going to be a beautiful thing because all of that latent demand will meet with the supply side’s ability to deal with, to respond to, that demand,” economist Anirban Basu said at an online conference for the Minnesota tourism industry in March. “The back half of 2021 should be spectacular for economic growth. Spectacular. And one of the segments that’s going to bounce back the fastest is leisure and hospitality.”
Keep it clean
Although people are itching to travel, many remain nervous.
Even those calling up the Explore Minnesota website — people thinking about having fun and looking for a gorgeous place to do it — find themselves clicking on the site’s COVID-19 information hub. They’ve done it more than 310,000 times.
“One key factor, top of mind, for travelers this year is the assurance their trip is going to be clean and safe,” said Liz Miklya at the tourism conference.
Miklya, who highlighted the results of a travel-related survey, is senior vice president at Weber Shandwick, a public relations and communications firm that won a two-year consulting contract with Explore Minnesota about two weeks before the novel coronavirus was first reported in China in December 2020.
“Nearly half of all travelers ranked cleanliness within their top three decision-making factors. It ranked higher than free cancellations or amenities,” she said, recommending that tourism-related businesses focus on and promote their commitment to COVID-19 protocols. “Double down and highlight cleanliness and safety.”
There was a marked variance in people’s eagerness to take a trip. Overall, fewer than 50% of potential Minnesota tourists older than 40 said they were now comfortable with the idea of traveling, and more than 41% said family will be their most common travel companions in 2021. But among adults age 25 and younger, nearly 100% said they’re primed to hit the road — ongoing pandemic or not.
“Multi-generational family-fun attractions are more important now than ever,” Miklya said. “But the first ones out the door to new destinations will be the 20-30 age group. They are ready to travel.”
Sensible choices
Kids younger than age 16 aren’t yet approved for any of the vaccines in the U.S., something Foster doesn’t expect to change until after school resumes in the fall.
That does not mean, however, that parents or other relatives have to tell the youngsters that a vacation trip is out of the question this summer. Two summers without a family vacation could seem like a lifetime for a grade-schooler. And there are ways, even in 2021, to create those lifelong memories that most adults cherish from childhood vacations.
It’s about making good choices about where you’re going, how you’re going to get there, who you’re going to invite along, and how much control you’ll have over the level of exposure to strangers, Foster said.
“This is all on a spectrum,” she said of the decisions families make that will enhance or undermine their safety. “There’s nothing that’s perfectly safe and there’s nothing that’s perfectly dangerous.”
A family that’s been hoping to take that big extra ambitious cross-country trip might want to drop the idea of flying to Disneyland, but they could still drive to Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon.
A massive theme park and the packed hotels that surround them would be on the less-safe end of the spectrum: “You’re not really in control of how many people are around and how close they are to you.”
Although national parks can be crowded in the summer, a gathering of people at a geyser or an overlook isn’t as closely packed as a line at an amusement park.
Better still would be a trip within Minnesota, partly because the state is doing better than most on vaccinations and abiding by COVID protocols, Foster said: “You want to go to a place where people are used to wearing masks.”
Parents who routinely offer to bring their kids’ friends along on the family trip might want to reconsider this time.
“Maybe this isn’t the year to take the neighbor’s kids or the cousins or whatever,” she said. “Maybe next year.”
And for those who like to vacation with one other family, maybe meeting up at a resort or a campground, that can be done if both families are conscientious about COVID-19 countermeasures and make smart choices about where they do group activities, Foster said. Outdoor activities are pretty safe. Playing board games in a small RV with a kid that might have attended a packed party at Chuck E. Cheese two days earlier is less wise.
“Part of that is, how much do you trust them? Are they being as careful as you’re being?” she said. “Try to keep your distance when you can.”
Trust is the key element when considering sending a kid to summer camp, too. Foster would closely investigate the camp’s pandemic precautions and the attitudes of the people running the camp, looking to ensure they’re doing more than paying lip service to COVID protocols.
“Find out about the camp and their culture,” Foster said. “Are they serious about this? And what sorts of things are they going to put in place.”
Teen bodies, brains
Some Americans have assumed that COVID-19 isn’t a particularly significant threat to children. The virus variants that have arisen in recent months make that assumption even more suspect, Foster said. Confirmation of that can be seen in outbreaks related to youth sports, and it can be seen at University of Minnesota hospitals.
“Our number of hospitalizations is going up,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot more kids admitted, and they’re sicker than they were a year ago.”
Teenagers just under the vaccination minimum age are particularly concerning. They can be physically mature, making them the equal of adults in spreading and contracting the virus. Mentally, they tend to be risk takers, particularly around others their own age. That’s part of the reason Foster suggests a vacation where the teenagers can be monitored, rather than one where they can wander off and connect with peers in a way that’s not conducive to mask-wearing and social distancing.
She mentions her 6-foot, 2-inch teenage nephew.
“He’s going to spread it the same way as any other adult-sized person and probably be at more risk because he has a 15-year-old brain,” Foster said. “They just push limits. It’s who they are.”
For kids who were counting on this being the summer when the family took the long-promised trip to Orlando or Los Angeles or New York City, breaking the news won’t be easy even if it’s the smart choice.
“It’s tough,” she said. “I think it’s about a bigger message to kids — which is hard — about delayed gratification and about planning for the future. ... The more you can have a conversation with your kids rather than, ‘No, we’re not doing this,’ is good. And listen to their frustrations.”
Vaccinated grownups
Travel risks are greatly reduced for vaccinated adults, along with 16- and 17-year-olds who have received their shots. But the risks aren’t eliminated, Foster said.
“I think you could breathe a lot easier then, but it’s not total,” she said.
The vaccines reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by roughly 90%, including 95% protection against severe cases. But that still leaves a 1 in 10 chance of getting the disease if you’re in close proximity to an infected person. And the disease is still too new for doctors to have a strong understanding of the potential future health ramifications for people who contract COVID.
For those reasons, Foster recommends double face-masking and eye protections for vaccinated people traveling on airliners. She strongly advises against cruises. And she suggests travel destinations where fellow tourists, residents and hospitality industry workers take COVID precautions seriously.
Minnesota in general is a good choice based on the latter consideration, she said. Within the state, though, there may be variation in how earnest an individual resort or hotel is about minimizing the spread of the virus.
Foster concedes that going through a risk-mitigation checklist doesn’t exactly mesh with the preferred approach to planning a vacation.
“People are like, ‘I just want to throw caution to the wind and leave my troubles behind.’ It’s a natural thing.”
But fresh off a trip to a lodge along the North Shore of Lake Superior, Foster said there’s a sense of peace that comes from picking a place where staff and other guests take the pandemic seriously.
“They were doing everything right,” she said of the lodge near Beaver Bay. “I felt really good about it, like ‘OK, I can relax here.’”
As for delaying a vacation until late summer, when a higher percentage of the population will be vaccinated, Foster isn’t certain that will be safer than one in May or June simply because of the virus mutations.
“It’s so hard to guess. We’re early enough in the variants that it really is a wildcard.”
With the continued uncertainty, there’s one piece of parting advice from Foster: Give yourself some flexibility to cancel if things get worse again.
That’s what she did when scheduling a June vacation, paying a bit more than alternative destinations in order to have the right to back out.
“I would advise choosing a place where you can get a refund.”
