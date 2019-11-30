LE SUEUR — A Minneapolis man was injured when he lost control of his truck at 3:43 a.m. Saturday on Highway 169 near Le Sueur.
Guled Abdi Muhumed, 21, was driving a 2013 Hino Box Truck southbound when he lost control and spun 180 degrees entering the ditch where the truck rolled on its side. The road was ice and snow covered, according to the state patrol.
He was taken to the Le Sueur Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
He was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol was involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.