A former Mankato resident on parole for a robbery in Mankato is now accused of a murder in Minneapolis.
Buay David Duol, 23, now of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder last week in Hennepin County District Court.
Duol shot a man who was dating the mother of his child, the charges allege. Witnesses said the couple quarreled and Duol came into a house on 46th Avenue South with a gun the early morning of Oct. 4, according to the court complaint. The witnesses hid, heard gunshots and ran.
Officers found Lavelle Deharon Jackson in the home lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a Minneapolis hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy found he was shot in the head, neck and shoulder.
The mother of Duol's child gave conflicting accounts of what happened. Her cellphone showed Duol called her several times before and after Jackson was shot.
Duol is on parole for a 2018 robbery conviction in Blue Earth County. Duol robbed three people at gunpoint outside an apartment building near Minnesota State University in February 2017.
Duol also was accused of two armed robberies of pedestrians near MSU in May 2016. Those charges were dismissed in a plea deal.
Duol was sentenced to three years in prison and was released last year. He is now in the Hennepin County Jail with bail set at $1 million on the murder charge.
