MANKATO — The bison at Minneopa Park haven't yet had a chance to get into a new man-made wetland, but they've been loving a natural pond thanks to all the recent rains.
A depression, next to the road not far from the entrance to the range, filled with water and the water has been holding.
"They're in there packing it so hard that I think it's holding the water longer," said Manager Craig Beckman.
Park staff last fall finished building a permanent wetland near the exit of the range but it remains fenced off. The dirt work around the wetland was seeded in native grasses and they want to give the plants plenty of time to root deeply before allowing the bison to walk in the area.
The small herd of bison started in 2015 has grown to 30, with 10 calves born this spring. The park is believed to have the capacity for 40 bison. But growing the herd can be a one step forward, two steps back affair, depending on the gender of the calves.
At 1 to 2 years old, the bull calves will be auctioned off to private buyers so they don't inbreed with family members.
"Of the 10 new calves, eight are males. That's not the ratio we were hoping for," Beckman said.
He said they plan to hold an auction next fall to sell at least some of the bull calves plus one bull calf that was among the five calves born last year.
But they're hopeful the girls will dominate next year's batch of calves. He said research shows the cows expend more energy caring for bull calves and more often tend to have female calves the following year.
Beckman said the bulls start breeding at 2 years old. But realistically they likely wouldn't find much opportunity at Minneopa even if they got to their second birthday there.
He said the bull calf from last year wouldn't likely go head-to-head with the adult bull of the herd even he was an early bloomer and had the urge to mate this fall. "Based on the size of the bull calf, he's no challenge to (the adult bull). He'd just back off."
But he said if some 2- to 3-year-old males were in the herd, infighting would start. "The less infighting, the better for us."
In order to hold auctions on site, or to catch the bison for medical attention, the Department of Natural Resources is building a corral, located just outside the exit of the range, to the right. They are also building a shed in the same area to store round bales and supplies. Both projects, which will be mostly out of sight of visitors except in the winter, should be done this fall.
Beckman who came here from Blue Mounds State Park, which has a larger bison herd, said he was surprised about one thing. Blue Mounds is treeless, while Minneopa has stands of mature oaks and other trees.
"I thought they'd take advantage of that shade on hot days, but on the hottest days they lay out in the wide open. Same in winter, they don't shelter in the trees. It just proves they're built for harsh conditions. Even when it's available, they don't take advantage of shelter. They're pretty self-sufficient."
Visitation strong
Before the bison, the prairie side of Minneopa and the park overall had fairly low visitor numbers. That all changed when the bison arrived, and Beckman said numbers remain strong.
Last year the park had about 294,000 visitors, making it one of the most popular attractions in southern Minnesota.
"The park in general we are up a little this year. The campground has been quite full outside of weekends with rainouts or very humid weather."
He said the Minneopa Falls side of the park also has been bustling with visitors getting to see plenty of fast-flowing water.
"The flows in Minneopa Creek right now are the same as in the spring because of all the rain."
He said a staff member who's been at the park for 30 years said flows this spring were higher than he ever remembered.
"When you cross the bridge, there was water flowing over land there. He'd never seen that."
The falls side of the park recently got an assortment of new trees, thanks to the Friends of Minneopa group.
Friends Board member Tim Pulis said they received a $3,500 grant through the Parks and Trails Council of Minnesota to buy 21 larger trees.
"They averaged $150 a piece and some were 12 or 15 feet tall, so they're not just little spindly things," he said.
"With the old trees by the falls coming down from age and storm damage, it was a good place to do it."
They planted several varieties including disease-resistant red elm, bur oak, swamp oak, red oak, linden and hackberry.
The Friends group has a seven-member board and 70 dues-paying members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.