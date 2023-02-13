MANKATO — The bison range road at Minneopa State Park is closed Tuesday because of flooding and snowmelt.
Closure is to protect it from excessive damage that occurs from traffic.
The bison range road will be closed on Wednesday in accordance with its usual maintenance policy.
The Tuesday closure is in addition to an annual closure that typically takes place in late winter and early spring’s wet periods. The length is weather-dependent. Additional short-term closures may be necessary.
The rest of the park remains open, including the falls area as well as trails, including those with views of the bison range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.