MANKATO — The relatively new owners of Terrace View Golf Course are now the new owners of Minneopa Golf Course.
The Linder family, which purchased Terrace View in 2017, purchased Minneopa, which has existed since 1928.
The Minneopa course was purchased by Brandon Smith and partners in 2014.
Smith said the Linders had approached him about purchasing the course and the timing worked out well.
"It's been five years and we kind of did everything we'd set out to do there," Smith said.
He said his parents, who were helping out at Minneopa, retired leaving him and brother Kyle operating the course. The brothers are owners in the Tailwind Group, a development firm, which has grown substantially in recent years.
"We're a lot busier with Tailwind, so we didn't have as much time for Minneopa, too."
Brittany Linder said her family teamed up on some things with Minneopa last year and got to know Brandon.
She noted both courses have had a lot of upgrades in recent years and said there are no plans for big physical changes at Minneopa.
"It will be business as usual, but we will be trying some different things. We'll be offering a dual membership for both courses and maybe a league at both courses. We're just working out details on that."
Linder said there are also weddings booked for the upcoming season at both courses and they rent rooms for other private events.
At Terrace View during the winter, they have comedy nights, corporate parties, class reunions and other events.
The Smiths purchased Minneopa from third-generation owner Kyle Bohks in the spring of 2014.
Smith said Minneopa has reported five consecutive years of increased sales in both green fees and soft goods since then. In addition to rebuilding the clubhouse that had burned down, they added a driving range, brought in a new fleet of golf carts, expanded the food and drink menu, and made various capital improvements to the grounds during their tenure.
These improvements, he said, helped them to be voted the No. 1 Golf Course in the Best of Mankato 2016 edition of Mankato Magazine.
“We simply added on to a great legacy that the Bohks family had created over the past 90 years. We are especially excited to sell the course to the Linder family, knowing they will continue to make improvements and enhance the customer experience," Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.