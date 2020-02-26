MANKATO — Minneopa State Park's bison range road is temporarily closed to traffic.
The closure is an annual measure to protect the park's land bison range road from excessive damage during snowmelt and extremely wet periods.
The length of the closure is weather-dependent.
Other sections of Minneopa remaining open include the park's falls area and hiking trails.
Updates will be available at: mndnr.gov/Minneopa.
For more information, call the park office at 386-3910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.