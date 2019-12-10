Minnesota’s agricultural leaders welcomed the news Tuesday that congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s administration came to an agreement over a new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Ag industry groups say the deal is an important step in helping the state’s agricultural economy recover from several years of low commodity prices and government-spurred tariffs with export partners.
“This is a much-needed step as we continue to work on trade with countries all over the world,” Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap said. “I think this shows Congress can get those agreements done on a bipartisan basis.”
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, is meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which went into effect in 1996. The updated trade deal, first announced in fall 2018, largely continues previous agricultural agreements but would increase U.S. presence in Canada’s dairy market and removes restrictive pricing for various agricultural goods.
House Democrats took issue with what they saw as a lack of protection for U.S. labor in the agreement, as well as a lack of oversight on potential environmental impacts in manufacturing and ag, among other industries. The new agreement provides for more inspectors to monitor environmental laws, as well as more labor protections such as ensuring a certain number of motor vehicles are produced in the U.S.
The new agreement also scraps a controversial prescription drug provision that would have prohibited companies from making generic versions of newly developed drugs for at least 10 years, which critics say would have caused prescription drug prices to inflate across North America.
“It really gave (pharmaceuticals) exclusivity over how they priced their drugs,” said Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union. “A piece like that has never been put into a trade agreement before, so we’re certainly glad that came out.”
Wertish said the state and national farmers union had initially withheld its support for USMCA over similar environmental and labor concerns but are now pleased with the agreement.
Both Trump and Democratic leaders lauded the agreement, which is expected to pass through Congress by the end of the year.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, called the agreement “long overdue” but said it was a necessary step for the U.S. He was the first member of Minnesota’s congressional districts to publicly support the agreement. He said Tuesday he expects this will put pressure on China to take a less adversarial stance on trade with the U.S.
“If you support the farmers, then we needed to get this USMCA trade agreement moving,” Hagedorn said. “I think this will be very helpful to get other trade agreements moving forward.”
Ag experts acknowledged the USMCA won’t have much direct impact on Minnesota’s farmers over the next year or so, but they say the deal removes lingering doubts about Canada’s and Mexico’s export market stability.
Joe Smentek, executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, lauded the agreement as a means to remove artificial market instability caused by government action.
“For farmers, you’re always dealing with uncertainty,” he said. “We don’t know what the spring is going to be, we don’t know what new pest is going to come. That’s where saying we’re going to rip up a trade deal, or instituting tariffs, those just artificially compound those uncertainties.”
