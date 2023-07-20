MANKATO — An annual business survey shows businesses are optimistic for growth and improvement in certain areas of Minnesota in the coming year.
Over 200 Minnesota business services firms took the survey, and 7% of them think labor availability will increase next year, which is 2% higher than last year (5%), according to a news release. Over half of them also think wages will increase over the next year to attract workers.
The Minneapolis Federal Reserve and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development have conduced the survey every year since 2006. This year’s survey also showed a higher percentage of businesses predict higher sales revenue, profits and productivity in the coming year compared to last year’s survey.
Ryan Vesey, the economic development and Research Manager for Greater Mankato Growth, said he has recognized some of the same trends with local businesses that were shown in the survey by businesses from all over the state.
“From what we’ve been seeing, the data shows that the local employment market has improved starting around September of last year, and then stayed really positive,” Vesey said.
“And, anecdotally, in meetings with employers, they’re telling me they felt that hiring has been easier since September.”
DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek said recent legislation helped the increase in labor availability and people looking for jobs.
“At DEED we continue to focus on connecting people looking for work with the employers who need them,” said Varilek, according to the news release. “We’re rolling out new tools and services to do this in the coming months, thanks to legislative support this past session.”
