MANKATO — One of Brian Mathiowetz’s first memories of the Rev. Greg Schaffer, a priest with the New Ulm Diocese assigned to lead a mission in Guatemala from 1963 until his death in 2012, was watching him depart in a firetruck for a grueling 50-hour drive south.
“I was about 10 years old and remember holding up a sign saying, “good luck” as the priest drove away to drive it down to Guatemala from Leavenworth, Minnesota,” Mathiowetz said.
His parents helped raise the funds for that firetruck, among other projects for years, and decades later Mathiowetz followed in their footsteps.
The Sleepy Eye construction company owner took his first trip to San Lucas Toliman, a city of 17,000 where the mission is based, in 2003 after his father died. Today he serves as a board member for Friends of San Lucas, an Eagan-based nonprofit established in 2012 to continue Schaffer’s work.
In past years, September would mark the organization’s annual gala and fundraiser at the civic center in Mankato. But with the pandemic in full swing, organizers are going virtual this week with their Minnesota Cares campaign, featuring daily videos of Mathiowetz and others in the Greater Mankato area talking about the impact the mission has had on the San Lucas community.
With the fundraising drive having started Sept. 26 and lasting until Friday, they hope to raise $200,000 to develop infrastructure, housing, health care, food and medical supplies to this mostly Indigenous Mayan community in Guatemala’s southern highlands.
“The event this year is a series of never-before-seen videos that capture the work of the different mission programs and some of the Minnesotans that have fueled this work,” said Friends of San Lucas Communications Director Julie Knopp.
She hopes the virtual event will raise awareness among the wider community about the mission. She said many of the people living in San Lucas have been out of work due to COVID restrictions in the country, and this week’s fundraiser will go toward helping those families get through an already strained economic situation.
“All of the services are for Guatemalans and provided by Guatemalans,” Knopp said.
Linda Wanner, a nun with School Sisters of Notre Dame in Mankato, worked directly with Schaffer as coordinator for a dozen elementary schools around San Lucas in the 1980s at the height of Guatemala’s civil war.
“We had to be very careful about what we said and how we said it, but the education system kept on going and provided structure and security as the war was going on around them,” Wanner said.
The mission built its first elementary school in 1968. Schaffer's style of mission work was to listen to the “felt needs” of the people, letting them decide what they needed and how the mission could best serve those needs.
“They knew that education was the only way to change the situation of the poorest of the poor,” Wanner said.
She said the children who attended those schools were often the first to read and write in their families, and many of the alumni have taken leadership roles in the San Lucas community to improve the lives of people there.
“Many of the students we had are now doctors and lawyers; the doctor now running the clinic in San Lucas is a graduate of the school system,” Wanner said. “Most of the workers there on the staff of the school and with Friends of San Lucas in Guatemala are alumni of the school."
Thousands of Minnesotans have joined small groups to interact and get to know community members since the nonprofit was founded. Mathiowetz has led about a half-dozen trips, and he encourages visitors to leave their expectations at home.
“Obviously we have our American lenses that we wear,” Mathiowetz said of his first trip to the region in 2003.
“I thought I would see an impoverished people and we were there to be their saviors,” he said. “They were self-sufficient and happy as any people I had ever met, a joy that exuded from their inner soul.”
As one of the speakers for this week’s fundraising campaign, Mathiowetz said many of the farmers in the region are landless, and one of the nonprofit’s missions is to encourage and foster entrepreneurship.
The mission used to train and hire local masons to complete construction projects and build houses for people living in the region. But in 2014, the nonprofit leadership decided that instead of hiring the masons to work for them, they encouraged them to go out and hire kids in the neighborhood, becoming contractors themselves.
“That was brand new to them, to be an entrepreneur,” Mathiowetz said. “We went from this place where they were just working for us; now they’re their own bosses.”
Wanner saw those positive changes firsthand on a return trip to Guatemala in 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first school built there.
“It is an amazing thing as to how many people there have developed a service-oriented mentality and action,” she said.
To make a donation or to learn more about the nonprofit and its mission in Guatemala, go to sanlucasmission.org.
