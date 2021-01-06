Republican members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, including Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Blue Earth, weren’t telling Wednesday morning whether they would join the minority of lawmakers looking to deny Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
As the day moved forward, supporters of defeated President Donald Trump chose to use force to block the scheduled certification of the electoral college results, storming the U.S. Capitol and taking control of large portions of the building.
Eventually, all of the elected officials representing Minnesotans in Washington, D.C, including Trump, released statements on the extraordinary violence. The comments provided striking evidence of how a legislative event evolved into a riotous insurrection.
Rep. Dean Phillips, DFL-3rd District, 8:48 a.m. CST: “Americans know that freedom and liberty are hard-earned and precious. It’s our foundation and our common ground. Today, majorities in the House and Senate will unify in defense of our Constitution, the sanctity of our elections, AND the right to peacefully protest.”
Phillips, 10:19 a.m.: “This is not about preserving a president, but preserving the presidency and the very system of government that has made the United States of America the oldest continuous democracy in the world.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar, DFL, 12:28 p.m.: “Americans have spoken. Votes have been counted, recounted, and litigated in states across the country. Today, I will not let anyone subvert the will of the voters as Congress receives and reports on the certified election results. Democracy will prevail.”
President Donald Trump at 12:49 p.m.: Tweets a link to his late-morning speech to supporters gathered to protest the certification of Biden’s victory. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the large crowd at one point, concluding his lengthy remarks with “So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Phillips, 1:21 p.m.: “Our Capitol has been breeched and I do not recognize what I see transpiring before us in our temple of democracy. Take heed, my fellow Americans, of our founders worst nightmare and the people enabling it.”
Trump, 1:24 p.m.: ”Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”
Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, 1:33 p.m.: “I support the democratic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today. However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to this process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect.”
Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-5th District, 1:34 p.m.: “I am safe, but heartbroken about what we are enduring at our nation’s Capitol. Running for our lives as Members of Congress in the United States is really devastating and totally shocking.”
Phillips, 1:38 p.m.: “They’ve asked us to take cover on the House floor and get our gas masks ready. This is insane.”
Trump: 1:38 p.m.: ”Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-7th District, 1:39 p.m.: “I plan to vote for the objections to the certification of electoral votes in certain contested states. This election was shrouded in allegations of irregularities and fraud too voluminous to ignore. In order to fulfill my duty to the constitution and my constituents, I believe there must be a proper investigation to consider these claims.”
Rep. Betty McCollum, DFL-4th District, 1:46 p.m.: “My staff & I are safe & following protocols, but I am very concerned for the safety of my colleagues, other congressional staff, & US Capitol Police. This is a situation provoked by President Trump & Republicans that is rapidly deteriorating. It needs to end quickly & peacefully.”
Fischbach, 1:46 p.m.: “Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we’re seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable.”
Rep. Pete Stauber, R-8th congressional district, 1:56 p.m.: “Please pray for our very brave Capitol Police and our great nation. This is the People’s House, but we as a nation MUST respect law and order.”
Trump, 2:13 p.m.: “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
Phillips, 2:35 p.m.: ”It is imperative that we finish counting the States’ electors as soon as possible before turning our attention to the enabler of today’s horror. Our oaths and our country require it.”
Sen. Tina Smith, DFL, 2:38 p.m.: ”I am safe and will continue to keep people posted.”
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, 2:57 p.m.: ”Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. Today’s protest in D.C., which led to a breach of the U.S. Capitol, brings the same response. What is being perpetrated by a forceful fraction of protesters is unacceptable and I condemn all illegal actions. To maintain the rule of law and preserve a civil society, citizens must follow the lawful commands of our fine law enforcement officers and obey the law. Storming the U.S. Capitol is not acceptable, and I condemn in the strongest possible terms those who have breached the area and disrupted House and Senate deliberations. As Americans, this is not how we settle debates and disagreements. It is time for calm and order.”
Klobuchar, 3:03 p.m.: “Thanks to all who are putting themselves on the line to protect our democracy. I’m committed to finishing the job we started today, something I just said to the senators. Everyone agrees. We’ll do that as soon as it is safe. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will.
McCollum, 3:06 p.m.: “At this moment, with the breach of the U.S. Capitol and the betrayal of our democracy by the White House, we do not have a government that is functioning properly. Our country is in grave danger – both internally and from our adversaries beyond our shores. Every American who values our democracy needs to stand up now for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.”
Trump tweets a video message to those laying siege to the Capitol, 3:17 p.m.: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. ... So go home. You’re very special. We love you.”
Phillips, 4:07 p.m.: “We are all safe and sheltering. The Capitol is being secured and swept, and we’ll soon return to the House floor, complete our Constitutional duty, and then begin the arduous work of reestablishing the foundations of our republic. But we cannot do it alone. We need you, America.”
Omar, 4:14 p.m.: “Rest assured, this day will not end without us finishing the work Congress is supposed to carry out. We will not let our Constitution be trampled on by a mob and threaten by a tyrant. Democracy will prevail.”
Trump, 5:01 p.m.: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”
