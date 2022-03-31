The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Thursday that more than 230 construction projects are slated throughout the state this year.
The work is to include 184 road and bridge projects plus 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports and transit infrastructure.
Significant projects within south-central and southwest Minnesota slated this year include:
• The start of work on the final stretch of work on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet. When finished in 2023, this project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester that will improve capacity, safety and access along the corridor.
• Resurfacing eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 15 from its interchange with Highway 60 south of Madelia and its interchange with Highway 60 north of Madelia. Lighting, drainage, guardrail and bridge repairs also are slated for Highway 15 this year.
• Resurfacing of sections of eastbound and westbound lanes I-90 lanes from the South Dakota state line to points near Beaver Creek, Sherburn and Fairmont.
For more information on 2022 construction projects in the south-central and southwest regions, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects.html.
The 2022 state construction program remains largely unchanged by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as the federal appropriation bill was just passed by Congress in mid-March and the Minnesota Legislature must still approve budget authority before MnDOT can spend additional federal funds, a MnDOT press release said.
For an overview of the 2022 state construction program, including maps and full project lists, visit: mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages also include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.
