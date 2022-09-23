Friday marked the first day of early voting in Minnesota, and several DFL party leaders came to Mankato to encourage people to head to the polls.
DFL party chairman Ken Martin, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Congressional District 1 candidate Jeff Ettinger, Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato and state House candidate and former representative Jeff Brand of St. Peter were among speakers.
“This is the first day of people voting in this state. Why is that critical? We want everyone, regardless of political party, to show up and make their voice heard,” Martin said during opening remarks.
Brand is running for office again after losing to Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, in 2020.
On Friday, he told voters the party wants to encourage as many people as possible to participate in this year’s election.
“There’s no excuse in Minnesota for why you need to have a reason to vote early. You just go out and do it,” he said.
Frentz is seeking another four year term. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2016.
On Friday, he encouraged a particular group to get out to vote.
“One group we’re asking to consider voting more frequently and sooner is young people. A lot of these changes are for your benefit,” he said.
Ettinger is running in the general election for Congressional District 1 after losing in the special election to New Ulm Republican Brad Finstad in August.
“To me, as the Republican Party has moved farther and farther to the extremities, we offer the mainstream positions that connect with the voters: protecting our democracy, protecting women’s right to choose, protecting our climate and voting to reduce our health care costs,” he said Friday.
In Blue Earth County, about 7,700 ballots are being mailed out Monday to either early voters via absentee voting or to mail ballot voters who automatically get a ballot mailed to them.
The county is expecting about 30-35% of voters to vote early in this election. That equates to about 9,000-11,000 early voters, including mail ballot voters.
