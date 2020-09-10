NICOLLET — Minnesota received a $22 million federal grant Thursday that should ensure a rapid completion of a four-lane Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm.
"As someone who has driven countless miles on Highway 14, and as someone who has lost a neighbor on this road, this issue is personal. This project will save lives," Gov. Tim Walz said in announcing the grant on his Facebook page.
State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said the federal BUILD grant, which doesn't have to be repaid, coupled with a low interest federal loan, means no additional state taxpayer money will be needed to finish the $74 million project.
"It's extremely good news for our area. It's especially big news for New Ulm, Courtland and Nicollet," Frentz said.
“For too long our community has been home to one of the deadliest highways in the state,” state Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, said in a statement. “Today’s news is a victory for the tireless advocates and a testament to the determination of the folks at the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s District 7, who refused to let this opportunity pass us by.”
Greg Ous, district engineer for the Mankato Minnesota Department of Transportation office, said their plan is to begin construction in 2022 with "substantial completion" by 2023.
He said it was rewarding to land the grant money after two previous unsuccessful attempts. "I just think of all the transportation partnerships we have out there. It is really starting to solidify the funding base to build this section of road."
Ous said they've been working on plans for the project to be ready if and when funding came. "We're just about to go into final design."
He said they've been working with landowners along the route.
"We've talked to a majority of landowners on their entrances and tile and that sort of thing. Once the final design is done we'll be able to start purchasing land from adjacent landowners. They've been working well with us," Ous said.
MnDOT is applying for a federal loan that charges just 1% interest to cover the rest of the project. That loan is to be paid back with fees the state collects from overweight trucks, meaning no tax money would be needed.
While sections of Highway 14 from Rochester to Nicollet were slowly completed over recent decades, prospects for the final stretch to New Ulm looked dim as no funding source was identified and the project wasn't even on MnDOT's five-year plan.
But soon after taking office, Walz and MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, who grew up near Judson, traveled to Nicollet to announce they would ensure the project would be done quickly by applying for the federal loan and finding any additional funds needed to make up any gap.
Walz and Kelliher said the top federal transportation official assured them they would get the low-interest loan money because the project increased safety and economic development, had bipartisan support in the Minnesota Legislature and because the state had identified a mechanism to pay off the loan through the overweight truck fees.
“As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, as someone who has driven countless miles on this road as someone who has lost a dear friend and neighbor on this road, and now as this state’s governor, this issue is personal to me, and it’s personal to everyone in this area,” Walz said during the February announcement.
Nicollet Mayor Fred Froelich noted that the first expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes started in 1959. “Since then, 150 lives have been lost.”
Frentz was the author of the Senate bill that gave MnDOT the authority to apply for the federal loan. He had GOP co-authors on the bill and the legislation, like the House version, had bipartisan support. Brand authored the bill in the House.
Kevin Raney, president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership and a member of the Owatonna City Council, said finishing Highway 14 has taken too long but the end is in sight.
“The federal BUILD Grant announced today is fantastic news for southern Minnesota," Raney said in a statement. "We have waited too long and lost too many neighbors on Highway 14 over the years, but the progress we’ve seen this year is a source of hope. Completion of this project will save lives and help our local economies emerge from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raney commended the Highway 14 Partnership, made up of elected officials and others from across southern Minnesota, for pushing for changes for many decades.
"We also thank Gov. Walz .... Kelliher and elected officials from both parties who have worked tirelessly and pursued every opportunity to fund the project. The collaboration that has taken place across multiple levels of government to keep this project moving despite the COVID-19 pandemic is living proof that when we pull together, Minnesotans can tackle big problems.”
