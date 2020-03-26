MANKATO — A Ramsey County resident in their 80s died from COVID-19, the state's second fatality attributed to the illness.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death Thursday. The state's first COVID-19 death occurred on March 21 and was also a Ramsey County resident in their 80s.
Minnesota's known COVID-19 cases also jumped up by 59 Thursday, including more cases in Blue Earth, Waseca and Martin counties.
The state has 346 total confirmed cases, rising from 287 on Wednesday, according to the health department. Four new cases occurred in south-central Minnesota, bringing the region's total to 29.
Martin County had two new cases and 12 total, while Blue Earth and Waseca counties each had one new case. Blue Earth is up to six total cases, while Waseca has two.
Current hospitalizations rose from 26 to 31 between Wednesday and Thursday morning.
