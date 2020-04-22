MANKATO — Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by 19 Wednesday, the biggest single-day increase in fatalities since the pandemic began.
The 19 Minnesotans who died raised the state's total COVID-19 fatalities to 179, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Overall confirmed cases rose from 2,567 to 2,721.
The new cases included two in Blue Earth County and one in Nicollet County, bringing south-central Minnesota's total to 117.
Blue Earth County is up to 26 confirmed cases, compared to Nicollet County's eight. Martin County's 41 cases are the most in the region so far.
The sharper uptick in statewide cases — the second biggest rise yet — came as testing numbers dramatically increased as well. The 1,647 completed tests were the most reported since April 11, and Gov. Tim Walz has said testing needs to ramp up even more in order to lift the state's stay-home order.
Older Minnesotans and residents in long-term care facilities continue to make up the vast majority of COVID-19 fatalities. The median age for deaths is 83 years old, but the median age for hospitalizations is 64.
