MANKATO — Two more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total to four.
The state's first two COVID-19 deaths involved Ramsey County residents. The health department hasn't yet released details on the two latest deaths.
South-central Minnesota cases increased from 29 to 41 in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update. Total cases across the state rose from 346 to 398, with 34 hospitalizations.
Blue Earth, Waseca, Le Sueur and Martin counties all had new cases. Martin County's six newly confirmed cases brought its total to 18, the most in the region.
Le Sueur County has four new cases and 10 total. Blue Earth has one new case and seven total, while Waseca County has one new case and three total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.