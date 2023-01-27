Minnesota House representatives late Thursday night voted in favor of a bill that would set a target for 100% clean energy by 2040.
Lawmakers voted 70 to 60 for the bill, which sets benchmarks in place for utilities to hit the targeted 100% carbon neutral energy by that year.
Solar, wind, hydroelectric, hydrogen and biomass energies are all included as eligible energy technologies under the bill, which defines carbon-free technologies as those that generate electricity without emitting carbon dioxide.
DFLer Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, is the chief author of the Senate companion, which has been making its way through testimonies and hearings this week.
